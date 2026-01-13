Can i get any Free Tutorial for Forex Trading?

Off-topic posts - page 155

Almed CN #:
I opened the trade in the correct position but after I clicked "buy" button the position moved above the price I had clicked
I use meta trader 5
 
You buy at the Ask and sell at the Bid. The charts show Bid prices only. Turn on the Ask line to see how big the spread is (Tools → Options (control+O) → charts → Show ask line).

In desktop MT5: right mouse click on the chart - Proterties - Show ask price line

 
Hi, can I get codings for Indian market.
 
I have purchased an indicator and successfully installed it on MetaTrader 5. I plan to create an automated trading robot with this indicator on the FXreema platform.

To continue, I need the source file or EX5 file of the indicator. I would be grateful if you could guide me on how to get it or contact the author of the indicator.

Thank you very much for your support.

With great respect.
 
With MQL5.com Market purchases you do not get a normal ex4/5 file that you can use on other terminals or platforms.

Log into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community and install your purchase through your MQL5 account on all MT4/5 terminals where you intend to use it.

In MT4 go to the Terminal window >> Market >> Purchased and then click the Install button on the right of your purchase.

In MT5 go to the Navigator window >> Market >> My Purchases and then click the Install button on the right of your purchase.

Please note that simply copying and pasting ex4/5 files from one MT4/5 terminal to another will not work for MQL5.com Market purchases.

Additionally, ensure you remain logged into your MQL5 account at all times for the proper functioning of your purchase.
 
l need help.
 
What help?

 
Oleksandr Medviediev #:
 Start reading here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/ 381853#comment_25845157
I'm new in the trading world too and I need help.
 
Look at the information below for help -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Can i get any Free Tutorial for Forex Trading?

Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.21 06:54

Find Metatrader broker (there are a lot of Metatrader brokers, use google to find), and open the account according to their condition on their websites.
Try with demo first.

1. The article - MQL5.community - User Memo 

2. MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020 

4. MetaTrader 5 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual 

5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 

6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name: 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

7. My list of brokers: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/353226/page3


 

Hi can anyone help me how to use my $10 deposit as my first use in this trading? i can't seem to understand how the system works

