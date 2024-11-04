MQL4 Market: failed download product [500] - page 4

Mine too! Thank you MQL5 for fixing the problem.
 
OH thanks i read this section. lastnight i have the same problems. now i checked it again this morning, it working again.
 
Daniel Stein:

Hello Sergey,

some of my users are unable to install their purchased products an get the error code 500 (download failed)

They use the latest IE versions and their Windows systems are up to date so it's definitely no user related issue.

Please address that to your MQL Market admin contacts.

Thanks in advance
Daniel

I installed the product now (we are talking about MT4, right?), and it works for me.
So, seems it was fixed.

----------------

And some information.
The admins/service desk is working according to the following rules (according to my experience):

  • If no technical proof about bug = no discussion and no help;
  • the user is responsible to provide all the technical information incl proofs for discussion/fixing;
  • if the service desk/admins can not reproduce the bug = bug does not exist.

What does it mean?
It means the following:

For example, the user can complain about something (for exampole: he can not download/install something from the Market).
He is having the latest (or one of the latest) build of MT4 (as he may say).
Proof?
This is the proof:


Does he have the latest version of Internet Explorer? Because the Metatrader's tabs are using Internet Explorer latest version.
He may say: "yes, of course, I have it."
Proof?
And he should provide a proof by screenshot.

Did he login with Community tab by his forum login/pass.
He may say: "yes, of course".
But proof (by screenshot)?

because no proof = no discussion and no help.

----------------

All possible options about why and what to do (how to fix it) were collected in one small thread and in one post:

product is purchased but not downloaded yet
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/333647
all possible options and about what to do: post #9

If nothing helps so there is the final options (about what to do):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

product is purchased but not downloaded yet

mge0rge, 2020.02.26 23:48

SOLVED.

1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work 

----------------

Thus, if the user is telling that he/she cannot install and so on - you can direct this user to this post, or ask him all the proofs about everything (by screenshots, incl log files and Windows version and 32 or 64 bit - by screenshot too - just to check), if nothing helps - the user is having the "final hope fixing" -

1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Purchased EA will not install

JWD210, 2020.04.06 04:53

Got it working, incase anyone else has this issue - had to delete everything out of the "Community" folder (AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community)

----------------

If someone tells that he bought EA for MT5 and EA does not work so it is the information about how to check it before (and after) buying -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

!!! URGENT HELP !!! EA running on MT5 strategy tester, but not on Real

Sergey Golubev, 2020.04.06 06:36

If you connect your Metatrader to your real account, and after that - you will backtest EA with "every tick based on real ticks" mode so it will be same as you are trading by this EA on your real account (absolutely same).
I mean: if EA work in backtesting with "every tick based on real ticks" so EA will work on the account.

----------------

Testing trading strategies on real ticks and the explanation is on this post.

----------------

Fixing examples with screenshots and all the general information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/360101

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases

Alexey Petrov, 2021.01.19 11:17

Even if a Market product is removed from the showcase, those who already purchased it, can install it anytime from their MetaTrader terminal (Market \ Purchased section).

In case you don't see the product on the list of your purchases in the terminal, try the following:

  1. Close all your MetaTrader terminals
  2. Go to C:\Users\{user name}\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Community
  3. Delete all files starting from mql4.market.* and mql5.market.*
  4. Open MetaTrader terminal
  5. Try to install product again

----------------

About Windows 2012 VPS (and about any external VPS) with 403 error: explanation from MQ is on the post
----------------

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Error in the log?

Slava , 03/20/2011 2:45 PM

Yes. The log/journal tab may not contain all of the data. First, the number of displayed entries is limited. Secondly, with a very active arrival of records in the log tab, a portion of the more recent data is taken, while the older data is skipped

The log itself contains all the data and you can view the log of the local tester agent using the log viewer in the logs tab of the tester window of the client terminal

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Very Glitchy MetaTrader

Vladimir Karputov, 2021.03.16 04:20

If you have a question, first of all you should show the first three lines from the 'Journal' tab


(select these lines, copy to the clipboard and paste into the message using the button Code). It should look like this:

2021.03.16 05:13:07.133 Terminal        MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2832 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        Windows 10 build 19042, Intel Core i7-9750H  @ 2.60GHz, 26 / 31 Gb memory, 842 / 947 Gb disk, IE 11, UAC, GMT+2
2021.03.16 05:13:07.134 Terminal        C:\Users\barab\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\D0E8209F77C8CF37AD8BF550E51FF075


Great work Sergey, as always.
 

Thanks Sergey. I bookmarked your summary and will use it for future service requests related to market issues.

 

Hi to all expert trader,

I need advise on how to install 2 EA in a FX chart ? reason is when I tried to install a second EA, the message always ask me to confirm to remove/replace the first installed EA ?

I ask this Q because I wish to try in ONE chart,one EA for trading and the second EA is a trading panel that allow me to quickly close or modified all trades.

Kindly assist if there is a solution to this issue, thank you in advance.

Best regards,

winston.

 
Winston Sim Siong Khim:

Hi to all expert trader,

I need advise on how to install 2 EA in a FX chart ? reason is when I tried to install a second EA, the message always ask me to confirm to remove/replace the first installed EA ?

I ask this Q because I wish to try in ONE chart,one EA for trading and the second EA is a trading panel that allow me to quickly close or modified all trades.

Kindly assist if there is a solution to this issue, thank you in advance.

Best regards,

winston.

You install one each on a seperate chart.

If they are both to be traded on the same currency pair, you open 2 charts of the same pair and attach each EA on a different chart.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

You install one each on a seperate chart.

If they are both to be traded on the same currency pair, you open 2 charts of the same pair and attach each EA on a different chart.

thank you, I get your meaning, because first trading EA does not have "close all when equity touch 70%" function, so I use a second panel EA to activate it if it does happen.

good day & cheers !

 
The installation works again.
 

You need to delete the old database file store.

If you got an example of this error:

MQL5 Market failed download product '' (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [500: Internal Server Error])
MQL5 Market failed download product '' (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [500: Internal Server Error])
MQL5 Market failed download product ' (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [500: Internal Server Error])
MQL5 Market failed download product '' (www.mql5.com:443 send failed [500: Internal Server Error])

To do this, go to the common data folder of your terminal:

Or C:\ Users\YOUR LOGIN

Go to the folder and delete the database files Market

  1. Restart the terminal!
  2. Then open Market tab your terminal and wait for 1-5 minutes so that the terminal uploaded a new version of the database store.
  3. You can find your purchased products in the Shopping tab (Purchased) and install the purchased Forex Advisor!
