Hello Sergey,
some of my users are unable to install their purchased products an get the error code 500 (download failed)
They use the latest IE versions and their Windows systems are up to date so it's definitely no user related issue.
Please address that to your MQL Market admin contacts.
Thanks in advance
Daniel
I installed the product now (we are talking about MT4, right?), and it works for me.
So, seems it was fixed.
And some information.
The admins/service desk is working according to the following rules (according to my experience):
What does it mean?
It means the following:
For example, the user can complain about something (for exampole: he can not download/install something from the Market).
He is having the latest (or one of the latest) build of MT4 (as he may say).
Proof?
This is the proof:
Does he have the latest version of Internet Explorer? Because the Metatrader's tabs are using Internet Explorer latest version.
He may say: "yes, of course, I have it."
Proof?
And he should provide a proof by screenshot.
Did he login with Community tab by his forum login/pass.
He may say: "yes, of course".
But proof (by screenshot)?
because no proof = no discussion and no help.
All possible options about why and what to do (how to fix it) were collected in one small thread and in one post:
If nothing helps so there is the final options (about what to do):
Thus, if the user is telling that he/she cannot install and so on - you can direct this user to this post, or ask him all the proofs about everything (by screenshots, incl log files and Windows version and 32 or 64 bit - by screenshot too - just to check), if nothing helps - the user is having the "final hope fixing" -
1.open data folder 2.once you open the data folder go back to the Terminal folder .3 once in the terminal folder go to the Community folder and delete everything in there ,restart mt4 and in mt4 go to terminal/market and login to your mql5 account and everything should work
If someone tells that he bought EA for MT5 and EA does not work so it is the information about how to check it before (and after) buying -
Fixing examples with screenshots and all the general information: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/360101
About Windows 2012 VPS (and about any external VPS) with 403 error: explanation from MQ is on the post #4
Thanks Sergey. I bookmarked your summary and will use it for future service requests related to market issues.
Hi to all expert trader,
I need advise on how to install 2 EA in a FX chart ? reason is when I tried to install a second EA, the message always ask me to confirm to remove/replace the first installed EA ?
I ask this Q because I wish to try in ONE chart,one EA for trading and the second EA is a trading panel that allow me to quickly close or modified all trades.
Kindly assist if there is a solution to this issue, thank you in advance.
Best regards,
winston.
You install one each on a seperate chart.
If they are both to be traded on the same currency pair, you open 2 charts of the same pair and attach each EA on a different chart.
thank you, I get your meaning, because first trading EA does not have "close all when equity touch 70%" function, so I use a second panel EA to activate it if it does happen.
good day & cheers !
You need to delete the old database file store.
If you got an example of this error:
To do this, go to the common data folder of your terminal:
Go to the folder and delete the database files Market