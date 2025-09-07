The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases
You should use search of Metatrader (on the top right corner).
- 2021.01.09
- www.mql5.com
A few weeks ago I could find all my indicators, trade advisors there, now they no longer appear there. I do not remember if the free downloads also appeared there, but it does not matter, I want to update items I bought and already installed.
Sorry I do not understand what you mean I should be looking for in the topics you refer to.
Your windows probably updated in the meantime and you need to install again all your MQL5 Market purchases.
So, login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your victor_rai login and NOT your email and install them.
Doesn't that imply my market purchases lost activation like when you upgrade Windows 10? If so, that's not my case, I'm using all my indicators and one advisor acquired through the market.
Check my screen captures below.
It should not be in your Purchases in case you did not installed it in your this Metatrader.
Use search function on the top right corner of Metatrader to find your product for example.
The tab shows just installed purchases in some cases (in all the cases in my Metatraders).
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Purchased Indicator is no longer in store and it has stopped working
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.08 12:10
You can search this product by name: use search on the top right corner of Metatrader -
- www.mql5.com
If your purchases appear here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/victor_rai/market
they should be available in the Market tab under Purchased too, if not you've probably purchased them under a different MQL5 account.
Yes, I can find market products using the search icon in the top right corner, but I can not install or update purchases from there.
Using this link I can correctly see all my purchased products.I have created only a single account in MQL5.com.
This is more likely to be a bug in the platform, obviously, I'm not sure.
I've come to the conclusion that it doesn't matter if I'm logged in or not into the MQL5 community account. I just can't find some market indicators on the Market tab, I can only find them when browsing the site or using the search box in the top right corner inside MetaTrader.
Example search through MetaTrader search box:
Search with the same keywords through the Market tab gives no results:
The purchased tab is only showing the last two purchases I made some time ago, I can't find the other items even when searching through the store's tab, but I can find them when searching using the browser. I received an update notification, but I can't update it this way.