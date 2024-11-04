MQL4 Market: failed download product [500] - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
The seller told me he opened a service desk request several days ago but they have not responded to him either. I'll let him further elaborate when he gets a chance to respond.
I do not expect quick reply.
Yes, it is good.
But I think - the seller can also write to the service desk (because he is the person who received the money from his selling).
Hi Sergey,
The last time I opened a request it took them 6 weeks to respond. I can not continue with this problem for so long, there is nothing I can do to solve the problem in the short term? I was contacted by users who bought the product and cannot use it because of this error, this is unfair to them.
Thank you for your help.
Hello, I am facing a similar issue. I just purchased the <Deleted> and am unable to download it to my metatrader platform. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
When I click on "Install on the terminal", I am transferred to my Metatrader FXCM linked platform and when I open it up nothing happens,
And when I go to the terminal window, I see three tabs - Main, Favorites and Purchased and under Purchased it appears blank. I am logged into my MQL5 account as well.
When I refresh the purchased tab, the following error shows up - "An error has occured in the script on this page" on line: 64, char: 249, Error:Unable to get property 'title''of undefined or null reference. Code: 0 URL: res://C:\Program Files (x86)\FXCM MetaTrader4\terminal.exe/market.js
Followed by: Do you want to continue running scripts on this page? Yes/No. Whether I click yes or no, nothing much seems to happen.
Hello, I am facing a similar issue. I just purchased the product [...] and am unable to download it to my metatrader platform. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Just to repeat -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MQL4 Market: failed download product [500]
Sergey Golubev, 2019.12.13 16:06
Some advice -
--------------
Some general information -
Where can I see my purchases?How to Install an Earlier Purchased Application
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page70#comment_2564931
https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/market/market_buy
Just to repeat -
I tried updating to IE 11 and downloading from the MQL5 website. I still received the same errors as earlier. I have the latest build on MT4 and I am logged into the MQL5 community.
I can't find the <Deleted> under the Main tab in terminal as nothing is loading. Its a blank. So I can't download directly from within the platform.
I tried updating to IE 11 and downloading from the MQL5 website. I still received the same errors as earlier. I have the latest build on MT4 and I am logged into the MQL5 community.
I can't find the <Deleted> under the Main tab in terminal as nothing is loading. Its a blank. So I can't download directly from within the platform.
Market tab does not work in case you do not have the latest build of IE installed on your PC.
If you really bought this product so this product will always be in your Metatrader (in the Market tab).
Market tab does not work in case you do not have the latest build of IE installed on your PC.
Hi Sergey, yes I have bought the product it is clearly showing in the purchases section under my profile. I have shared the same with the author of the product as well.
I've tried opening my account on two separate MT4 platforms, one with XM and another with FXCM. I am getting the same error as earlier.
When I go to the terminal window, I see three tabs - Main, Favorites and Purchased and under Purchased it appears blank. I am logged into my MQL5 account as well.
When I select the refresh button under the purchased tab, the following error shows up - "An error has occured in the script on this page" on line: 64, char: 249, Error: Unable to get property 'title' 'of undefined or null reference. Code: 0 URL: res://C:\Program Files (x86)\XM Global MT4\terminal.exe/market.js
Followed by: Do you want to continue running scripts on this page? Yes/No. Whether I click yes or no, nothing much seems to happen.
Please note my IE version is 11.535.18362
Also please note that when I open my MQL5 account from inside the MT4 platform it takes me directly to my account and it shows that the product is purchased but within the MT4 platform I'm not seeing anything load.
Hi Sergey, yes I have bought the product it is clearly showing in the purchases section under my profile. I have shared the same with the author of the product as well....
I had exact same error (and it is the error of Windows) - I can not go to the Market tab.
And I fixed it on the following way: I re-installed Internet Explorer on my Windows 7 32-bit OS and Windows 10 64-bit OS.
After that - it was fixed by itself.
You can also check your build of MT4 - it may be the latest build (it was some updates/fixing):
Hello Sergey,
some of my users are unable to install their purchased products an get the error code 500 (download failed)
They use the latest IE versions and their Windows systems are up to date so it's definitely no user related issue.
Please address that to your MQL Market admin contacts.
Thanks in advance
Daniel