Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 41

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Maslotodh:
Hi. I want ask, how i can wildrow my money bekause i make wrong deposit. Ty

Contact the Service Desk.

 
Sergey Golubev:

QIWI is the similar to Webmoney (similar and more simple one).
People are using QIWI as an alternative to Webmoney.

Still, many countries are not on the list.

Sorry for the technology.

Sorry for the Third World countries :(


 
Hmm. Now cardpay won't acknowledge my application just like Epayments wouldn't. Still stuck. 
[Deleted]  
Seyedfazel Hosseini:

Still, many countries are not on the list.

Sorry for the technology.

Sorry for the Third World countries :(


Yes,they dont support other countries,some of Europe countries,

The Webmoney is much more better.

 

@Sergey Golubev

Is it possible to enter 3rd party account specs for withdraw from Cardpay?

 
Arash Lakzadeh:

@Sergey Golubev

Is it possible to enter 3rd party account specs for withdraw from Cardpay?

3rd party? What does it mean?
Means: you want to withdraw to some card other than yours?
I do not know ..

You do not need to register with Cardpay to withdraw money (at least - I do not know anything about it).

Cardpay is making the card processing which is similar to acquiring ( acquiring in wikipedia).
So, Cardpay is having some rules and so on ..
Will they accept 3rd party card for withdrawal, or not - no idea sorry.
Besides, we do not know anything about the checking process related to 'mql5 profile with cardholder name' ...
Because we can not attach any card to our profile ..
So, how they will know that it is my card ..
I do not know ..

Acquiring bank - Wikipedia
Acquiring bank - Wikipedia
  • en.wikipedia.org
The acquiring bank enters into a contract with a merchant and offers it a merchant account. This arrangement provides the merchant with a line of credit. Under the agreement, the acquiring bank exchanges funds with issuing banks on behalf of the merchant, and pays the merchant for its daily payment-card activity's net balance—that is, gross...
 
Still waiting for Paypal withdraws to come back.
 

And just to remind -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked".

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.17 22:50

..

----------------

announcement on post #295

the announcements on post #369
+
some positive idea about webmoney is on the post #374, and some negative information related to this idea - post #381


[Deleted]  

I made a withdrawal via cardpay.

It does not appear in my bank statement.

Where that money has gone ?

My mql account is zero now.


Was that transaction processed or not ? Where can i verify ?

 
Gary Comey:
Hmm. Now cardpay won't acknowledge my application just like Epayments wouldn't. Still stuck. 

For cardpay click on the icon not the name Cardpay that links to their website. They should remove that link its confusing people when they click it and are taken to cardpay website.

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