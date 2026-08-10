Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 43

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Nikolaos Pantzos:

I test paypal option, and working!!!

Unfortunatly doesnt work for me. 
I am waiting for service desk
 
What about webmoney ? It will be available soon?
 
Hamed Dehghani:
Unfortunatly doesnt work for me. 
I am waiting for service desk
Log in to your PayPal,maybe it is there now. Earlier when I withdraw an error message appeared. I thought it is not working. But I logged in my PayPal and it was there already
 
Dorian Baranes:
What about webmoney ? It will be available soon?

No, this has already been explained many, many times.

 


Paypal, it works today :))

Many thanks for the hard work of the IT experts at MetaQuotes.
We highly appreciate them including the Moderators at MQL5 for your great services here.

God be with you, guys!
Yohana

 
When will epayment be available as withdrawal option ?
 
Taofeek Bello:
When will epayment be available as withdrawal option ?

Yes, we are waiting for ePayments withdrawals soon (according to Metaquotes).

 
Dorian Baranes:
What about webmoney ? It will be available soon?

There will be no WebMoney! But ePayments seems to be back soon. PayPal withdraw is already back. I haven't tested it yet, but hopefully will work as before...

 

Strange that you deleted Webmoney.

Citizens of many countries cannot use PayPal or Credit Card or epayments.

 
Yohana Parmi:


Paypal, it works today :))

Many thanks for the hard work of the IT experts at MetaQuotes.
We highly appreciate them including the Moderators at MQL5 for your great services here.

God be with you, guys!
Yohana

what has changed ?
it l
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