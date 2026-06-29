How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 6
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I have inbox 3 days ago and never reply.What's happen with your support?I have send id card,bank statment,credit card photo..etc..but never reply.How can i contact them?
Why your money was appeared in MetaQuotes?
Who was sending your money to them?
I am fully sure that this person know about withdrawal policy here (because it is impossible to miss this information in profile).
Whatever this person is you or some other guy - this man must be responsible for it!
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I think - you should speak with the service desk.
But if you will continue your lie and your spam with trolling on this forum so I will ban you!
----------------
Why your money was appeared in MetaQuotes?
Who was sending your money to them?
I am fully sure that this person know about withdrawal policy here (because it is impossible to miss this information in profile).
Whatever this person is you or some other guy - this man must be responsible for it!
----------------
I think - you should speak with the service desk.
But if you will continue your lie and your spam with trolling on this forum so I will ban you!
----------------
Why your money was appeared in MetaQuotes?
Who was sending your money to them?
I am fully sure that this person know about withdrawal policy here (because it is impossible to miss this information in profile).
Whatever this person is you or some other guy - this man must be responsible for it!
----------------
I think - you should speak with the service desk.
But if you will continue your lie and your spam with trolling on this forum so I will ban you!
----------------
I need refunded.I don't lie.Why you think i lie? I have contacted support 4 days ago and they never reply.What do you think? I want refund to my card,I will never buy at here.That's terrible,I need refund.Can you help me?My money appear in my account because i want buy ea so i have deposite to my account.No one send for me.
This is my case id : 2789086. Can you check it?
This is a users' forum. This is not the service desk.
We can't check anything.
Wait for the service desk to reply
I need refunded.I don't lie.Why you think i lie? I have contacted support 4 days ago and they never reply.What do you think? I want refund to my card,I will never buy at here.That's terrible,I need refund.Can you help me?My money appear in my account because i want buy ea so i have deposite to my account.No one send for me.
You lie.
You told that you were scammed by MetaQuotes and it is lie (your public lie!).
Why did you deposit money to your forum account?
I am fully sure that you knew the policy concerning refund or withdrawal on this forum.
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You should speak with the service desk.
But please note that the service desk is dealing according to the rules.
And you named this service desk as the scammers here so I am not sure that they will break their rules because of you sorry.
This is my case id : 2789086. Can you check it?
You did several very bad posts against the service desk now.
But the reality is the following: the service desk only can help you.
And I have no idea about how you will communicate with your enemies (and your enemies are the service desk as far as I understand).
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One more time -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Service Desk
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.22 12:24
Did you send your money to your forum account thinking that it is your trading account?
Yes, you did this mistake so you should write to the service desk and wait.
And did you read this article before sending your money to your forum account?
Payments and payment methods
So, it is your mistake.
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I will delete your posts.
Communicate with the service desk please.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Service Desk
Sergey Golubev, 2020.08.22 18:45
My support?
I do not have support.
You told about 400 dollars that is your money keeping by them.
Did you send your money to MetaQuotes?
Did you read this article?
I think - yes, you was reading it (it is from profile):
I think - you did mistake, right?
I am trying to understand about why you did it ...
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I think - the people (incl moderatorts) may write to the service desk about their cases asking the service desk to make a refund or to advice something.
Those users are very aggressive ones, and they never accept their own mistakes.
And no one helps them.
I subscribed to signal "Synergistic" but NO trades were registered and it's been over 5 days since I subscribed (while the master signal has traded 10 orders)
I have installed vps running 24/24.