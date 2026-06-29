How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 5
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Dear Sirs,
When I was using Free Subscription my execution time was 2-10ms.
After payment my execution time is 400 - 1000ms?
Server Amsterdam2 (3). Broker Tradersway.
If I trade manually (from Londom VPS) exec time is ca. 10-20ms.
May I ask for Your support?
So whats the way out of this situation? I can no longer use the service provider because if i continue using him, i will have a Zero account by month end. Do i allow a 1 week old subscription down the gutter?
Why did you subscribe to losing signal?
Because there is no such a feature to change the signal within one paid month .
You can stop the signal, and subscribe to the new signal when the paid month is finished.
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and it is my suggestion: post #4
Dear Sirs,
When I was using Free Subscription my execution time was 2-10ms.
After payment my execution time is 400 - 1000ms?
Server Amsterdam2 (3). Broker Tradersway.
If I trade manually (from Londom VPS) exec time is ca. 10-20ms.
May I ask for Your support?
London VPS is MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5?
If yes so you can not trade using this VPS, because this lind of VPS does not have RDC and it is for automated trading only (and for signal subscription too).
Seems, you confused with the ping.
Read this thread about the ping (there is ping from your home Metatrader to the broker's server; and there is ping from MQL5 VPS to the broker's server):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287526
London VPS is MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5?
If yes so you can not trade using this VPS, because this lind of VPS does not have RDC and it is for automated trading only (and for signal subscription too).
Seems, you confused with the ping.
Read this thread about the ping (there is ping from your home Metatrader to the broker's server; and there is ping from MQL5 VPS to the broker's server):
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/287526
Thanks for Your reply.
No I did not confuse with the ping.
Ping from MQL-VPS Amsterdam02 to broker in Amsterdam is 1ms. Trade execution time (using EA) from this MQL-VPS is up to 1000ms !!! see attached SS.
(exec time test with Free MQL-VPS' and same EA was <10ms)
If I trade manually from 3rd party 'real' VPS based in London to same broker in Amsterdam with ping 8ms execution time will be 10-20ms.
10 or 20 ms may be good for hft using special software. But the broker needs at least 50 ms to implement the order (one order at the time).
So, 300 ms (which you occasionally received) is not very bad in this case.
Anyway, you can change the VPS server (once in a week) to be a more closer to the broker server (for example):
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
pausing my vps
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.07.15 22:31
...
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Thanks for Your reply.
No I did not confuse with the ping.
Ping from MQL-VPS Amsterdam02 to broker in Amsterdam is 1ms. Trade execution time (using EA) from this MQL-VPS is up to 1000ms !!! see attached SS.
(exec time test with Free MQL-VPS' and same EA was <10ms)
If I trade manually from 3rd party 'real' VPS based in London to same broker in Amsterdam with ping 8ms execution time will be 10-20ms.
The trade execution time is something that has to do with your broker and not MQL5 VPS, it is the time that passed from the moment the order was sent to the broker until it was finally executed.Also you are only mentioning 1 trade, is this the usual case for all your trades?
Support never answer and keep my 400$ over two weeks.<Deleted>
Did you send your money to your forum account thinking that it is your trading account?
Yes, you did this mistake so you should write to the service desk and wait.
And did you read this article before sending your money to your forum account?
Payments and payment methods
So, it is your mistake.
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I will delete your posts.
Communicate with the service desk please.
Did you send your money to your forum account thinking that it is your trading account?
Yes, you did this mistake so you should write to the service desk and wait.
And did you read this article before sending your money to your forum account?
Payments and payment methods
So, it is your mistake.
------------------
I will delete your posts.
Communicate with the service desk please.
I have inbox 3 days ago and never reply.What's happen with your support?I have send id card,bank statment,credit card photo..etc..but never reply.How can i contact them?
My support?
I do not have support.
You told about 400 dollars that is your money keeping by them.
Did you send your money to MetaQuotes?
Did you read this article?
I think - yes, you was reading it (it is from profile):
I think - you did mistake, right?
I am trying to understand about why you did it ...