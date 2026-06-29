How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 4
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Hello,
I have changed my phone number and have no access to the old one. Please let me know how I can replace the number at MQL5 Site.
BR
Konstantin Vinokurov
I subscribed to Signal services, paid for them and my bank account was debited instantly after the transfer.
The subscribed signal services expired a couple of days ago and my bank account was debited again. What is happening here? Why the double deductions from my bank account?
I was thinking it was an automatic renewal but after checking I discovered it was not.
Please i need urgent explanations on this and refunds. Attached are debit alerts from my bank today
I subscribed to Signal services, paid for them and my bank account was debited instantly after the transfer.
The subscribed signal services expired a couple of days ago and my bank account was debited again. What is happening here? Why the double deductions from my bank account?
I was thinking it was an automatic renewal but after checking I discovered it was not.
Please i need urgent explanations on this and refunds. Attached are debit alerts from my bank today
First your payments are not of the same amount, I suspect its some MQL5 VPS auto-renewal.
Check here if you have some MQL5 VPS subscription set to auto-renewal option: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Also check whether you've made these transactions yourself here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amanahassan/accounting
First your payments are not of the same amount, I suspect its some MQL5 VPS auto-renewal.
Check here if you have some MQL5 VPS subscription set to auto-renewal option: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Also check whether you've made these transactions yourself here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amanahassan/accounting
Having trouble with migrating, anyone help??
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
Be precise and informative about your problem
Thanks I will take a loot at it
No auto-renewals are enabled on my account. See details
Service desk says I should engage my Bank on this that they did not receive any payment. My Bank too is suspicious of likely compromise or intrusions.
Dear Service Desk, I subscribed to a signal service "<...>" by <...> on Monday 10th August 2020. Just 9 days along, i need to change it to his other signal "<...>" because of the size of my account otherwise i may not be able to copy trade within the remaining days of my 30 day subscription as i don't want further losses. Now, its the same provider but different signal services that have same cost of $30. How can I get around the change?
This thread is not a service desk. It is just a thread only.
It is impossible to move from one signal subscription to an other signal subscription sorry.
And you received the reply related to your situation related to it:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.08.19 10:52
No, you can't change to another signal of the same provider, you can only move your exhisting signal subscription to another trading account.
This thread is not a service desk. It is just a thread only.
It is impossible to move from one signal subscription to an other signal subscription sorry.
And you received the reply related to your situation related to it:
So whats the way out of this situation? I can no longer use the service provider because if i continue using him, i will have a Zero account by month end. Do i allow a 1 week old subscription down the gutter?