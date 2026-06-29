How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 4

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Hello,

I have changed my phone number and have no access to the old one. Please let me know how I can replace the number at MQL5 Site.

BR

Konstantin Vinokurov

 

I subscribed to Signal services, paid for them and my bank account was debited instantly after the transfer.

The subscribed signal services expired a couple of days ago and my bank account was debited again. What is happening here? Why the double deductions from my bank account?

I was thinking it was an automatic renewal but after checking I discovered it was not.

Please i need urgent explanations on this and refunds. Attached are debit alerts from my bank today

 
AMANAHASSAN:

I subscribed to Signal services, paid for them and my bank account was debited instantly after the transfer.

The subscribed signal services expired a couple of days ago and my bank account was debited again. What is happening here? Why the double deductions from my bank account?

I was thinking it was an automatic renewal but after checking I discovered it was not.

Please i need urgent explanations on this and refunds. Attached are debit alerts from my bank today

First your payments are not of the same amount, I suspect its some MQL5 VPS auto-renewal.

Check here if you have some MQL5 VPS subscription set to auto-renewal option: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

Also check whether you've made these transactions yourself here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amanahassan/accounting

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

First your payments are not of the same amount, I suspect its some MQL5 VPS auto-renewal.

Check here if you have some MQL5 VPS subscription set to auto-renewal option: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

Also check whether you've made these transactions yourself here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/amanahassan/accounting

Thanks I will take a loot at it
 

Having trouble with migrating, anyone help??

 
Boolzy3: Having trouble with migrating, anyone help??

Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked.
     How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
          Be precise and informative about your problem

 
AMANAHASSAN:
Thanks I will take a loot at it

No auto-renewals are enabled on my account. See details


Service desk says I should engage my Bank on this that they did not receive any payment. My Bank too is suspicious of likely compromise or intrusions.

 
Dear Service Desk, I subscribed to a signal service "<...>" by <...>  on Monday 10th August 2020. Just 9 days along, i need to change it to his other signal "<...>" because of the size of my account otherwise i may not be able to copy trade within the remaining days of my 30 day subscription as i don't want further losses. Now, its the same provider but different signal services that have same cost of $30. How can I get around the change?
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Environment State / Symbol Properties
  • www.mql5.com
To obtain the current market information there are several functions: SymbolInfoInteger(), SymbolInfoDouble() and SymbolInfoString(). The first parameter is the symbol name, the values of the second function parameter can be one of the identifiers of ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_INTEGER, ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_DOUBLE and ENUM_SYMBOL_INFO_STRING. Some symbols...
 
aghaac:
Dear Service Desk, I subscribed to a signal service "<...>" by <...>  on Monday 10th August 2020. Just 9 days along, i need to change it to his other signal "<...>" because of the size of my account otherwise i may not be able to copy trade within the remaining days of my 30 day subscription as i don't want further losses. Now, its the same provider but different signal services that have same cost of $30. How can I get around the change?

This thread is not a service desk. It is just a thread only.

It is impossible to move from one signal subscription to an other signal subscription sorry.
And you received the reply related to your situation related to it:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.08.19 10:52

No, you can't change to another signal of the same provider, you can only move your exhisting signal subscription to another trading account.


 
Sergey Golubev:

This thread is not a service desk. It is just a thread only.

It is impossible to move from one signal subscription to an other signal subscription sorry.
And you received the reply related to your situation related to it:


So whats the way out of this situation? I can no longer use the service provider because if i continue using him, i will have a Zero account by month end. Do i allow a 1 week old subscription down the gutter?

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