How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 11
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hi,
all the products i bought ,i paid for it.my bank account transaction has this evidence. Also you should have a history record of the payments.
any traders has the right to install the product on 5 different metatraders,or may be 10.depending on the sellers.
kindley fix this problem ,or refund the money to my mql5 account.
thank you
if you dont see it,i dont see it too. its your problem,and you have to fix it.
You seem to think that the forum is Metaquotes' support. It is not, this is a users' forum hosted by Metaquotes.
We are users, just the same as you and can only offer suggestions that may help you.
You can try to contact the service desk, good luck with that.
Hello,
I am facing some problems with my trading account from a very long time. From 7-8 months, my charts were not updating and I could not involve in any trading activities because of this reason. So I decided to reinstall MT5 platform. Now when I try to login, I am not able to find my server (Grandbloom server). How can I login into my account?
Hello,
I am facing some problems with my trading account from a very long time. From 7-8 months, my charts were not updating and I could not involve in any trading activities because of this reason. So I decided to reinstall MT5 platform. Now when I try to login, I am not able to find my server (Grandbloom server). How can I login into my account?
If your charts are not updated so you should close them, after that - connect to your trading account, and open the charts once again.
As to your trading account so - ask your broker. By the way, I found your server on MT4:
----------------
1. MetaTrader 4 Help → Getting Started → Authorization2. MetaTrader 4 Help - Open an Account
3. Where Do I start from?
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/212020
4. MetaTrader 4 Help - Trading Platform — User Manual
5. How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
6. Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820
I want to cancel my account
please help
I want to cancel my account
please help
I can not login to my account?
https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_forgotten
My project is 10 days over due and Developer has not responded in 12 days..
I have requested to cancel the job. Developer is not responding..
Developer has NEVER submitted any work. Has not submitted any version of the project...nothing at all!!
How do I get my money back??
DowntownBrown
Hello there.
I recommended a product to a new trader. However, instead of purchasing MT4 version he erroneously bought MT5 version. He did this today. Would you take back the MT5 and replace it with MT4 version? His name is Jacob Sitienei Cheboryot