How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 2

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Eleni Anna Branou:

Contact the Service Desk.

I thought this was the Service Desk. How do I contact the Service Desk?
 

I subscription a signal Now  and I want to rent a vps

My vps is free for  one day

now and I want to subscribe for one month Before it expires

Now that I wanted to deposit my account

unfortunately, it was limited Please help to open my account for deposit

I send a message to technical support team 

but They didn't answer

Financial operations are limited.

 
mohamad moghiseh:
The service desk only can help (we can not help here on the forum).
[Deleted]  

@mirfozil pulatov

Hello.  I tried several times to register my phone number in my MQL5 profile, and I did not receive a confirmation code. 

 Therefore, I cannot register my service number.

Can anyone help me with this?

How to confirm the phone in the profile if the SMS does not reach ???


 Problem Problem


Help me ...

[Deleted]  

@mirfozil pulatov

Why is there no Market function in my terminal?

How can i do this?

I will be waiting for your reply soon.

problem

 
mirfozil pulatov:

@mirfozil pulatov

Why is there no Market function in my terminal?

How can i do this?

I will be waiting for your reply soon.

It may be the broker who disabled this tab, or you should upgrade Internet Explorer ...
I personally had this error as well, and I fixed it on the following way: read post #1239 :

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48

I just discovered about how to fix it:

go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:

And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -

----------------

So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).


 

Hi, I tried to move my vps service and all of a sudden it was cancelled. please help.

I just purchased it yesterday.
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Patrick Lee:

Hi, I tried to move my vps service and all of a sudden it was cancelled. please help.

I just purchased it yesterday.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

My VPS was Cancelled, It was purchased yesterday, please undo cancellation or refund the funds

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.07.22 20:53

I don't think that MQL5 VPS can be cancelled on its own.

If you have cancelled it by accident, the remaining subscription time has been credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.

In any other case, you may contact the Service Desk.


 
Where is techical support team how can I contact them
 
mkirac:
Where is techical support team how can I contact them
Any technical problems should be discussed here on the forum.
Financial issues may be asked on the service desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/347537
Financial operations are limited
Financial operations are limited
  • 2020.07.25
  • www.mql5.com
Why my financial operations are limited...
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