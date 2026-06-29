How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 2
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Contact the Service Desk.
I subscription a signal Now and I want to rent a vps
My vps is free for one day
now and I want to subscribe for one month Before it expires
Now that I wanted to deposit my account
unfortunately, it was limited Please help to open my account for deposit
I send a message to technical support team
but They didn't answer
Financial operations are limited.
@mirfozil pulatov
Hello. I tried several times to register my phone number in my MQL5 profile, and I did not receive a confirmation code.
Therefore, I cannot register my service number.
Can anyone help me with this?
How to confirm the phone in the profile if the SMS does not reach ???
Help me ...
@mirfozil pulatov
Why is there no Market function in my terminal?
How can i do this?
I will be waiting for your reply soon.
@mirfozil pulatov
Why is there no Market function in my terminal?
How can i do this?
I will be waiting for your reply soon.
It may be the broker who disabled this tab, or you should upgrade Internet Explorer ...
I personally had this error as well, and I fixed it on the following way: read post #1239 :
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2019.10.10 10:48
I just discovered about how to fix it:
go to the Journal in Metatrader to see the recommendation:
And I use this link to install the latest Internet Explorer:
https://www.microsoft.com/en-us/download/internet-explorer-11-for-windows-7-details.aspx
and I got the Market tab -
----------------
So, if you do not see the Market tab on the latest build of Metatrader (or if you are having the error with this Market tab for example) - install (or re-install) Internet Explorer to the latest version (to the version 11 for example).
Hi, I tried to move my vps service and all of a sudden it was cancelled. please help.I just purchased it yesterday.
Hi, I tried to move my vps service and all of a sudden it was cancelled. please help.I just purchased it yesterday.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
My VPS was Cancelled, It was purchased yesterday, please undo cancellation or refund the funds
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.07.22 20:53
I don't think that MQL5 VPS can be cancelled on its own.
If you have cancelled it by accident, the remaining subscription time has been credited to your MQL5 account as free minutes.
In any other case, you may contact the Service Desk.
Where is techical support team how can I contact them
Financial issues may be asked on the service desk: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/347537