How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 7
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I subscribed to signal "Synergistic" but NO trades were registered and it's been over 5 days since I subscribed (while the master signal has traded 10 orders)
I have installed vps running 24/24.
You should look at the Journal/logs to understand about why the orders were not opened.
Symbols not found, so signal copying for sysbols is prohibited.
But you can see those symbols still appear on my market watch.
Symbols not found, so signal copying for sysbols is prohibited.
But you can see those symbols still appear on my market watch.
It may be the several reasons:
about mapping:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
signal activity doesnt work
Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.20 10:43
It is related to symbol mapping:
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The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
Example:
1. "Position USDCAD skipped as no symbol found".
Because the broker is having USDCAD and USDCADc (for example).
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It is strongly recommended to use same broker with the signal provider.
Dear Sir/Ma,
Kindly assist me with the problem below.
I subscribed to a signal provider for copy trading.
But trades are not executing due to the error message below:
"Signal : different specification of symbol GBPUSD, signal
provider has maximal volume 1000, subscriber has 100".
How can I sort out this different specification of the symbols.
Please note that I executed trades last week from this same signal provider.
Regards
because my account on mt4 is blocked and I cannot withdraw, it tells me that I have no profit
because my account on mt4 is blocked and I cannot withdraw, it tells me that I have no profit
vps wont allow subscription. can i get help as ive just paid for a signal and without vps its useless
vps wont allow subscription. can i get help as ive just paid for a signal and without vps its useless
deposit money to your mql5 forum profile, and pay for VPS subscription.
i have enough funds. it says 'cannot subscribe in invester mode' so rendering the signal i bought useless to me. ive had vps before without any issues
did you login to your trading account using investor's password instead of the master password?