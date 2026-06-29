How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 7

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Thu Doan Thi Anh:

I subscribed to signal "Synergistic" but NO trades were registered and it's been over 5 days since I subscribed (while the master signal has traded 10 orders)

I have installed vps running 24/24.

You should look at the Journal/logs to understand about why the orders were not opened.
 
Sergey Golubev:
You should look at the Journal/logs to understand about why the orders were not opened.

Symbols not found, so signal copying for sysbols is prohibited.
But you can see those symbols still appear on my market watch.

 
Thu Doan Thi Anh:

Symbols not found, so signal copying for sysbols is prohibited.
But you can see those symbols still appear on my market watch.

It may be the several reasons:

  • It was Sunday yesterday, and the forex market is closed for weekends (your trades/errors came from yesterday according to your image above),
  • the broker prohibit the trading for some symbols; you can look at the symbol specification to know,
  • mapping - read this thread https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/352801 and especially post

about mapping:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

signal activity doesnt work

Sergey Golubev, 2019.09.20 10:43

It is related to symbol mapping:

----------------‌

The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?

If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.

Example:

1. "Position USDCAD skipped as no symbol found".
Because the broker is having USDCAD and USDCADc (for example).

----------------‌

It is strongly recommended to use same broker with the signal provider.


or read first post of this thread: Frequently Asked Questions about the Signals service
Signal not copying on MT5
Signal not copying on MT5
  • 2020.10.06
  • www.mql5.com
Im having an issue with getting signals to copy from MQL5 to my MT5...
 

Dear Sir/Ma,

Kindly assist me with the problem below.
I subscribed to a signal provider for copy trading.
But trades are not executing due to the error message below:

"Signal : different specification of symbol GBPUSD, signal
provider has maximal volume 1000, subscriber has 100".

How can I sort out this different specification of the symbols.

Please note that I executed trades last week from this same signal provider.

Regards

 

because my account on mt4 is blocked and I cannot withdraw, it tells me that I have no profit

 
Maria Antonietta Turriani:

because my account on mt4 is blocked and I cannot withdraw, it tells me that I have no profit

  • If it is related to MT4 trading asccount so - ask your broker about how to withdraw.
  • If it is related to your MQL5 forum profile so you can withdraw earned funds (and it is nothing to do with trading and nothing to do with Metatrader's trading account).
Payments and payment methods
Payments and payment methods
  • www.mql5.com
The MQL5.community website offers unique fee-based services as well as an opportunity to earn additional profit. From this article, you will find out how payments for MQL5 services are performed, how the earned money can be withdrawn, and how the operation security is ensured. Security of operations Top up MQL5 Services Withdraw from account...
 

vps wont allow subscription. can i get help as ive just paid for a signal and without vps its useless

 
Casaloco:

vps wont allow subscription. can i get help as ive just paid for a signal and without vps its useless

deposit money to your mql5 forum profile, and pay for VPS subscription.
 
Sergey Golubev:
deposit money to your mql5 forum profile, and pay for VPS subscription.
i have enough funds. it says 'cannot subscribe in invester mode'  so rendering the signal i bought useless to me. ive had vps before without any issues
 
Casaloco:
i have enough funds. it says 'cannot subscribe in invester mode'  so rendering the signal i bought useless to me. ive had vps before without any issues
what is "invester mode"?
did you login to your trading account using investor's password instead  of the master password?
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