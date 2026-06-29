How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 15

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nedzad zaimovic #:
do you have the impression that MQL is becoming very bad, there is no support, they always transfer you to a chat robot. They do not allow money to be withdrawn.I would like others to give their opinion on this

The service desk is mainly dealing with the financial issues.
And any other issues/problems should be discussed on the forum.

---------------

As to about the chat bot ...
I made more than 60 posts on the forum explaining about how to contact with the service desk, and most of the sellers already know about it.
By the way, they (the service desk) made a post about how to contact with them (post was made by this morning - ).

If you still can not find the way (If you are too lazy to help to yourself with it) - let me know, and I will report one post for 61st time on the forum.

[Deleted]  

I got an account and suddenly said that my authorization denied. 

I m sure my username and password are correct.  Please kindly advise how I can retrieve my account.

Thanks

 
magictiger #:

I got an account and suddenly said that my authorization denied. 

I m sure my username and password are correct.  Please kindly advise how I can retrieve my account.

Thanks

  • If it is the real/live trading account so ask your broker for support (because Metatrader has nothing to do with any trading accounts).
  • If it is demo account with broker so open the other demo account (because many brokers are provided demo accounts for limited time only).
  • If you are trying to fill Community tab in Metatrader so use your forum login and forum password (your forum login is magictiger because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/magictiger ).
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #:
  • If it is the real/live trading account so ask your broker for support (because Metatrader has nothing to do with any trading accounts).
  • If it is demo account with broker so open the other demo account (because many brokers are provided demo accounts for limited time only).
  • If you are trying to fill Community tab in Metatrader so use your forum login and forum password (your forum login is magictiger because the link to your profile here is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/magictiger ).
I am using another account to write this to seek for help.  I want to log in this account “hello008”.
I was able to login this afternoon.  But I m not able to login.  I have purchased some EAs under that account.  Please kindly help.
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IMG_5411.jpeg  282 kb
 
nedzad zaimovic #: always repeats stupid chat robot.MQL is starting to look more and more like fraudsters... 
  1. What “chat robot?”
  2. I always have to repeat because people are too lazy to search and find their own answers, thus keep posting the same questions, over and over. Why don't you start answering them?
 
magictiger #:
hello008

Are you sure that the login to an other your MQL5 forum account is hello008 ?
Because the user https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hello008 does not exist ...

Besides, every user should have one MQL5 forum account/profile only.

 
MQL is doing a great job adding more features to MT5. Recently, they added the bulk operations to iOS MT5 but the android MT5 doesn't have bulk operations. MQL we are pleading with you to add bulk operations to android version of MT5 as soon as possible
[Deleted]  
Sergey Golubev #:

Are you sure that the login to an other your MQL5 forum account is hello008 ?
Because the user https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hello008 does not exist ...

Besides, every user should have one MQL5 forum account/profile only.

I m sure.  All the real trading account registered under this account and puchased ea under this account hello008.  How can I retrieve the account?
 
magictiger # and puchased ea under this account hello008.  How can I retrieve the account?

You can't because no such MQL5 profile exists.

[Deleted]  
magictiger #: I m sure.  All the real trading account registered under this account and puchased ea under this account hello008.  How can I retrieve the account?

According to Google Cache, that account did exist in the past, but it has been deleted. MetaQuotes probably deleted it due to major infractions of the rules.

You will probably have to discuss the issue with the Service Desk. No one here on the forum can do anything for you.


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