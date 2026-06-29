How do I contact the Service Desk? - page 15
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do you have the impression that MQL is becoming very bad, there is no support, they always transfer you to a chat robot. They do not allow money to be withdrawn.I would like others to give their opinion on this
The service desk is mainly dealing with the financial issues.
And any other issues/problems should be discussed on the forum.
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As to about the chat bot ...
I made more than 60 posts on the forum explaining about how to contact with the service desk, and most of the sellers already know about it.
By the way, they (the service desk) made a post about how to contact with them (post was made by this morning - #1 ).
If you still can not find the way (If you are too lazy to help to yourself with it) - let me know, and I will report one post for 61st time on the forum.
I got an account and suddenly said that my authorization denied.
I m sure my username and password are correct. Please kindly advise how I can retrieve my account.
Thanks
I got an account and suddenly said that my authorization denied.
I m sure my username and password are correct. Please kindly advise how I can retrieve my account.
Thanks
hello008
Are you sure that the login to an other your MQL5 forum account is hello008 ?
Because the user https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hello008 does not exist ...
Besides, every user should have one MQL5 forum account/profile only.
Are you sure that the login to an other your MQL5 forum account is hello008 ?
Because the user https://www.mql5.com/en/users/hello008 does not exist ...
Besides, every user should have one MQL5 forum account/profile only.
You can't because no such MQL5 profile exists.
According to Google Cache, that account did exist in the past, but it has been deleted. MetaQuotes probably deleted it due to major infractions of the rules.
You will probably have to discuss the issue with the Service Desk. No one here on the forum can do anything for you.