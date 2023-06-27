how do I evaluate MQL developers responding to my project?

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In fiverr, the developers all have ratings,  money earned, reviews, ..etc
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The Freelance section uses a "double blind" approach. All you can see is the normal metrics as seen in the following example ...


You will have to chat with each one to get an ideia of the communication skills.

You can request an example piece of code to get an idea of there coding style.

However, do not exchange and contact information, as that is against the rules.

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