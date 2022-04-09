EX4 Files from purchased EAs not appearing in MT4
Move them to the MT4 folder, because this is the MT5 folder.
Nagisa Unada #:
Move them to the MT4 folder, because this is the MT5 folder.
Move them to the MT4 folder, because this is the MT5 folder.
Okay I think I realized the problem. Much like you said.
So before, I noticed there *was* no MT4 folder. Then I realized I was running MT5 by mistake.
Now I have downloaded MT4 and it seems to work fine now.
Thanks!
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Hello all,
I have some purchased and downloaded EAs, and I followed all instructions to a T, copying the MQL4 and Templates folders, containing the ex4 files, into the Expert File in MT4 Data Folder, and then restarting the terminal.
I don't have any other EAs, nothing else could possibly be interfering, and I'm really at a loss for why this is happening. It worked fine on my old computer, but with this new computer, somehow nothing is working right for these EAs.
I am not seeing any errors in the logs or anything.
As can be seen in the screenshots, the EAs are "there" in the Advisors folder, but cannot be seen from within the terminal, cannot be dragged onto charts, etc.
Any help would be appreciated! I emailed the company I bought the EAs from, they did respond, but no real help yet.
Thanks.