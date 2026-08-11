VPS not working - page 3
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hello, this is my VPS journal right now:
what is wrong??
I'm having the same problem too. Since Friday that my VPS does not place trades. I am on the Webzilla Amsterdam 2. What do I do? This is very frustrating.
Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.17134.345]
(c) 2018 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
C:\Users\Luis>tracert 109.123.101.15
Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 6 ms 8 ms 2 ms 192.168.1.1
2 18 ms 32 ms 16 ms cpe-173-174-160-1.satx.res.rr.com [173.174.160.1]
3 55 ms 40 ms 80 ms tge0-0-0.snaytxog01h.texas.rr.com [24.28.133.121]
4 86 ms 102 ms 22 ms agg34.snaptxwm01r.texas.rr.com [24.175.33.148]
5 84 ms 41 ms 30 ms agg23.snavtxuu02r.texas.rr.com [24.175.32.176]
6 29 ms 35 ms 22 ms agg23.hstqtxl301r.texas.rr.com [24.175.32.156]
7 26 ms 22 ms 20 ms bu-ether16.hstqtx0209w-bcr00.tbone.rr.com [66.109.6.108]
8 * 23 ms 25 ms xe-8-3-0.bar2.Houston1.Level3.net [4.59.126.33]
9 * * * Request timed out.
10 * * * Request timed out.
11 132 ms 122 ms 131 ms 212.187.173.46
12 145 ms 121 ms 124 ms 83.170.70.238
13 123 ms 114 ms 124 ms 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
Trace complete.
C:\Users\Luis>tracert 88.202.180.32
Tracing route to 88.202.180.32.static.midphase.com [88.202.180.32]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 7 ms 4 ms 1 ms 192.168.1.1
2 13 ms 35 ms 20 ms cpe-173-174-160-1.satx.res.rr.com [173.174.160.1]
3 25 ms 32 ms 29 ms tge0-0-0.snaytxog01h.texas.rr.com [24.28.133.121]
4 13 ms 29 ms 15 ms agg34.snaptxwm01r.texas.rr.com [24.175.33.148]
5 50 ms 17 ms 35 ms agg23.snavtxuu02r.texas.rr.com [24.175.32.176]
6 18 ms 29 ms 30 ms agg23.hstqtxl301r.texas.rr.com [24.175.32.156]
7 37 ms 21 ms 28 ms ge-2-1-0.a0.sea90.tbone.rr.com [66.109.1.218]
8 * * 23 ms xe-8-3-0.bar2.Houston1.Level3.net [4.59.126.33]
9 * 127 ms 142 ms ae-1-3104.ear2.London2.Level3.net [4.69.143.190]
10 116 ms 120 ms 124 ms unknown.Level3.net [212.187.139.154]
11 132 ms 112 ms 129 ms 88.202.187.182.static.midphase.com [88.202.187.182]
12 117 ms 130 ms 120 ms 88.202.180.32.static.midphase.com [88.202.180.32]
Trace complete.
I have stated my subscription since yesterday and the server is London 7. EA not working in VPS and the same EA doing fine in system.
Is there any mistake from my side or MQL having any issue with their VPS?
I run the report as mentioned by moderator:
Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.17134.345]
(c) 2018 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.
C:\Users\user>tracert 109.123.101.15
Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 2 ms 2 ms 2 ms 192.168.43.1
2 * * * Request timed out.
3 * * * Request timed out.
4 * * * Request timed out.
5 * * * Request timed out.
6 * * * Request timed out.
7 * * * Request timed out.
8 * * * Request timed out.
9 * * * Request timed out.
10 38 ms 16 ms 20 ms 151.248.98.149
11 173 ms 119 ms 123 ms 151.248.96.194
12 125 ms 122 ms 128 ms xe-10-2-5.cr1-fra6.ip4.gtt.net [46.33.86.145]
13 170 ms 126 ms 128 ms xe-7-1-4.cr0-lon1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.139.186]
14 146 ms 142 ms 144 ms 92.60.249.46
15 136 ms 125 ms 126 ms 83.170.70.238
16 169 ms 128 ms 127 ms 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
Trace complete.
C:\Users\user>tracert 188.202.180.32
Tracing route to static.kpn.net [188.202.180.32]
over a maximum of 30 hops:
1 3 ms 2 ms 2 ms 192.168.43.1
2 * * * Request timed out.
3 * * * Request timed out.
4 * * * Request timed out.
5 * * * Request timed out.
6 * * * Request timed out.
7 * * * Request timed out.
8 * * * Request timed out.
9 * * * Request timed out.
10 22 ms 21 ms 21 ms 151.248.98.149
11 126 ms 140 ms 131 ms 151.248.96.2
12 156 ms 152 ms 165 ms ldn-b3-link.telia.net [62.115.47.37]
13 125 ms 135 ms 122 ms ldn-bb3-link.telia.net [62.115.134.134]
14 168 ms 125 ms 127 ms ldn-b7-link.telia.net [62.115.138.151]
15 142 ms 135 ms 133 ms ldn-s2-rou-1101.UK.eurorings.net [134.222.248.2]
16 138 ms 138 ms 131 ms ldn-s1-rou-1101.UK.eurorings.net [134.222.48.110]
17 176 ms 141 ms 132 ms asd2-rou-1022.NL.eurorings.net [134.222.48.199]
18 * * * Request timed out.
19 * * * Request timed out.
20 * * * Request timed out.
21 * * * Request timed out.
22 * * * Request timed out.
23 * * * Request timed out.
24 * * * Request timed out.
25 * * * Request timed out.
26 * * * Request timed out.
27 * * * Request timed out.
28 * * * Request timed out.
29 * * * Request timed out.
30 * * * Request timed out.
Trace complete.
C:\Users\user>
We've got reports from some users, that they cannot access some (not all) London VPS servers.
Please run below command to found root cause:
1) Press "Start" button and type cmd.exe
2) In CMD windows type tracert 109.123.101.15 and press Enter
3) after completion of step (2) , type tracert 188.202.180.32 and press Enter
4) Copy output or attach screenshots here
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
EA on VPS not executing orders
Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 19:34You can check log files (two log files) just to understand about what was happened: Virtual Platform Logs (log files will be necessary in any way).
...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
VPS not triggering trades
Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.04.04 22:28
Check the Expert logs of your MQL5 VPS for details.
If your EA requires DLL it will not work on MQL5 VPS.