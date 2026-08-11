VPS not working - page 3

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Hello, this is my VPS journal right now:

what is wrong??

 

I'm having the same problem too. Since Friday that my VPS does not place trades. I am on the Webzilla Amsterdam 2. What do I do? This is very frustrating.

Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.17134.345]
(c) 2018 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

C:\Users\Luis>tracert 109.123.101.15

Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

  1     6 ms     8 ms     2 ms  192.168.1.1
  2    18 ms    32 ms    16 ms  cpe-173-174-160-1.satx.res.rr.com [173.174.160.1]
  3    55 ms    40 ms    80 ms  tge0-0-0.snaytxog01h.texas.rr.com [24.28.133.121]
  4    86 ms   102 ms    22 ms  agg34.snaptxwm01r.texas.rr.com [24.175.33.148]
  5    84 ms    41 ms    30 ms  agg23.snavtxuu02r.texas.rr.com [24.175.32.176]
  6    29 ms    35 ms    22 ms  agg23.hstqtxl301r.texas.rr.com [24.175.32.156]
  7    26 ms    22 ms    20 ms  bu-ether16.hstqtx0209w-bcr00.tbone.rr.com [66.109.6.108]
  8     *       23 ms    25 ms  xe-8-3-0.bar2.Houston1.Level3.net [4.59.126.33]
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 11   132 ms   122 ms   131 ms  212.187.173.46
 12   145 ms   121 ms   124 ms  83.170.70.238
 13   123 ms   114 ms   124 ms  6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]

Trace complete.

C:\Users\Luis>tracert 88.202.180.32

Tracing route to 88.202.180.32.static.midphase.com [88.202.180.32]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

  1     7 ms     4 ms     1 ms  192.168.1.1
  2    13 ms    35 ms    20 ms  cpe-173-174-160-1.satx.res.rr.com [173.174.160.1]
  3    25 ms    32 ms    29 ms  tge0-0-0.snaytxog01h.texas.rr.com [24.28.133.121]
  4    13 ms    29 ms    15 ms  agg34.snaptxwm01r.texas.rr.com [24.175.33.148]
  5    50 ms    17 ms    35 ms  agg23.snavtxuu02r.texas.rr.com [24.175.32.176]
  6    18 ms    29 ms    30 ms  agg23.hstqtxl301r.texas.rr.com [24.175.32.156]
  7    37 ms    21 ms    28 ms  ge-2-1-0.a0.sea90.tbone.rr.com [66.109.1.218]
  8     *        *       23 ms  xe-8-3-0.bar2.Houston1.Level3.net [4.59.126.33]
  9     *      127 ms   142 ms  ae-1-3104.ear2.London2.Level3.net [4.69.143.190]
 10   116 ms   120 ms   124 ms  unknown.Level3.net [212.187.139.154]
 11   132 ms   112 ms   129 ms  88.202.187.182.static.midphase.com [88.202.187.182]
 12   117 ms   130 ms   120 ms  88.202.180.32.static.midphase.com [88.202.180.32]

Trace complete.

 
same issued for me.. not solved until now... have a same problem..
 
The EA purchases from market are not getting indicated in Beeks VPS: in MT5. Also search is not working
 
Same.. One of my VPS is not working too. From Webzilla Inc. , Webzilla Frankfurt.
 

I have stated my subscription since yesterday and the server is London 7. EA not working in VPS and the same EA doing fine in system.

Is there any mistake from my side or MQL having any issue with their VPS?

I run the report as mentioned by moderator: 

Microsoft Windows [Version 10.0.17134.345]
(c) 2018 Microsoft Corporation. All rights reserved.

C:\Users\user>tracert 109.123.101.15

Tracing route to 6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

  1     2 ms     2 ms     2 ms  192.168.43.1
  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10    38 ms    16 ms    20 ms  151.248.98.149
 11   173 ms   119 ms   123 ms  151.248.96.194
 12   125 ms   122 ms   128 ms  xe-10-2-5.cr1-fra6.ip4.gtt.net [46.33.86.145]
 13   170 ms   126 ms   128 ms  xe-7-1-4.cr0-lon1.ip4.gtt.net [89.149.139.186]
 14   146 ms   142 ms   144 ms  92.60.249.46
 15   136 ms   125 ms   126 ms  83.170.70.238
 16   169 ms   128 ms   127 ms  6d7b650f.setaptr.net [109.123.101.15]

Trace complete.

C:\Users\user>tracert 188.202.180.32

Tracing route to static.kpn.net [188.202.180.32]
over a maximum of 30 hops:

  1     3 ms     2 ms     2 ms  192.168.43.1
  2     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  3     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  4     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  5     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  6     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  7     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  8     *        *        *     Request timed out.
  9     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 10    22 ms    21 ms    21 ms  151.248.98.149
 11   126 ms   140 ms   131 ms  151.248.96.2
 12   156 ms   152 ms   165 ms  ldn-b3-link.telia.net [62.115.47.37]
 13   125 ms   135 ms   122 ms  ldn-bb3-link.telia.net [62.115.134.134]
 14   168 ms   125 ms   127 ms  ldn-b7-link.telia.net [62.115.138.151]
 15   142 ms   135 ms   133 ms  ldn-s2-rou-1101.UK.eurorings.net [134.222.248.2]
 16   138 ms   138 ms   131 ms  ldn-s1-rou-1101.UK.eurorings.net [134.222.48.110]
 17   176 ms   141 ms   132 ms  asd2-rou-1022.NL.eurorings.net [134.222.48.199]
 18     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 19     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 20     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 21     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 22     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 23     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 24     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 25     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 26     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 27     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 28     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 29     *        *        *     Request timed out.
 30     *        *        *     Request timed out.

Trace complete.

C:\Users\user>

 
Aytugan Khafizov:

We've got reports from some users, that they cannot access some (not all) London VPS servers.

Please run below command to found root cause:

1) Press "Start" button and type cmd.exe

2) In CMD windows type tracert 109.123.101.15 and press Enter

3) after completion of step (2) , type tracert 188.202.180.32 and press Enter

4) Copy output or attach screenshots here

I have posted in #26. Could you please look into it?
 
I got the same problem. I'm on webzilla moscow
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

EA on VPS not executing orders

Sergey Golubev, 2018.10.29 19:34

You can check log files (two log files) just to understand about what was happenedVirtual Platform Logs (log files will be necessary in any way).
...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

VPS not triggering trades

Eleni Anna Branou, 2019.04.04 22:28

Check the Expert logs of your MQL5 VPS for details.

If your EA requires DLL it will not work on MQL5 VPS.




 
Do I get my money back if I cancel the VPS? It's not completed 24 hrs yet.
Files:
cancel_VPS.jpg  102 kb
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