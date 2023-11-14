MetaTrader 5 - No ping?
Any clue? Thanks!
I use the same broker and account type and have no issues. Something on your computer or on the network is causing you to lose packets.
You have some kind of network or firewall issue. You will have to carry out some network diagnostics and find out what is causing it.
However, you seem to be using a "beta" build 4061 which could have bugs, while I am using the official release build "4040".
It is best not to use "beta" builds. Use only the officially released builds instead.
Thanks for the feedback.
Why do you think I have installed a beta version? I just downloaded the installer from the official site.
I think the problem is Windows 11. It seems MT5 doesn't work on Win11. I've installed the same version on an older laptop with Win 10 and it works fine.
So I think the MetaQuotes team should solve the issue.
Thanks!
That is exactly the issue. The "official" site, namely MetaQuotes, pushes out the "beta" builds, not the "release" builds that reputable brokers push out.
Unfortunately, it is not publicly disclosed that downloading MetaTrader from the MetaQuotes website, or connecting to their demo trade server, will cause it to update with “beta” builds.
I am unable to personally comment, as I don't have Windows 11. However, I know of many users that are using Windows 11 and they don't seem to be having any issues with it.
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Hello!
I have a fresh install of MT5, but I can't connect to my trading account due to missing connection, as you can see in the following print screen.
I also have MT4 installed and it works without any issue.
Any clue?
Thanks!