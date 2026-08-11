VPS not working - page 24
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Hi
I have small problem .. I already registered and paid for VPS and I added it to the MT4 .. all was working and then it stopped and when I opened the MT4 I found that VPS is not working .
when I tried to registered virtual hosting to make it works again .. It's not found and give me that I need to pay another 15 USD for the month instead of that I paid and I got it working on the MQl5 ( on the site ) but on the Meta Trader it gave me that I need to pay another month ..
Any solve for this issue ?
Make sure that you are properly logged into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.
Then restart your computer and terminal and try again.
If none of the above works, change your MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Already done all of this and not working .. also changed the server ..
Post a screenshot of your problem.
It must be something wrong in your setup.
Attached .. I tried to make the VPS working on the Meta but I got this !! already it's working on the MQL5 site as you see
Attached .. I tried to make the VPS working on the Meta but I got this !! already it's working on the MQL5 site as you see
Show me your Community tab.
Here you are
Hi
I have small problem .. I already registered and paid for VPS and I added it to the MT4 .. all was working and then it stopped and when I opened the MT4 I found that VPS is not working .
when I tried to registered virtual hosting to make it works again .. It's not found and give me that I need to pay another 15 USD for the month instead of that I paid and I got it working on the MQl5 ( on the site ) but on the Meta Trader it gave me that I need to pay another month ..
Any solve for this issue ?
There are several options to check:
-make sure that you make a login to Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login/pass (your login is ahmedmostafa2020);
- make sure that you login to your trading account (same trading account with VPS subscription);
- go to your profile and check this VPS subscription (check the information).
Already signed in and I got in the tab down that I signed in.
This doesn't make sense, try to do all that from a different computer.