VPS not working - page 24

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AhmedMostafa2020:

Hi

I have small problem .. I already registered and paid for VPS and I added it to the MT4 .. all was working and then it stopped and when I opened the MT4 I found that VPS is not working .

when I tried to registered virtual hosting to make it works again .. It's not found and give me that I need to pay another 15 USD for the month instead of that I paid and I got it working on the MQl5 ( on the site ) but on the Meta Trader it gave me that I need to pay another month .. 


Any solve for this issue ?

Make sure that you are properly logged into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab.

Then restart your computer and terminal and try again.

If none of the above works, change your MQL5 VP server and try again: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 
Already done all of this and not working .. also changed the server ..
 
AhmedMostafa2020:
Already done all of this and not working .. also changed the server ..

Post a screenshot of your problem.

It must be something wrong in your setup.

 

Attached .. I tried to make the VPS working on the Meta but I got this !! already it's working on the MQL5 site as you see

 
AhmedMostafa2020:

Attached .. I tried to make the VPS working on the Meta but I got this !! already it's working on the MQL5 site as you see

Show me your Community tab.



 


Here you are

 
I have 18 charts trying to run on MQL5 vps. However, it only migrate 16 chars. After search, I discovered that a rule from MQL5 "active symbol charts Expert Advisors are launched on. Up to 32 charts are allowed to be migrated for a fee-based hosting, while for a free hosting the maximum number of migrated charts is 16". How can I have a  fee-based hosting in MQL5?
 
AhmedMostafa2020:

Hi

I have small problem .. I already registered and paid for VPS and I added it to the MT4 .. all was working and then it stopped and when I opened the MT4 I found that VPS is not working .

when I tried to registered virtual hosting to make it works again .. It's not found and give me that I need to pay another 15 USD for the month instead of that I paid and I got it working on the MQl5 ( on the site ) but on the Meta Trader it gave me that I need to pay another month .. 


Any solve for this issue ?

There are several options to check:
-make sure that you make a login to Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login/pass (your login is ahmedmostafa2020);
- make sure that you login to your trading account (same trading account with VPS subscription);
- go to your profile and check this VPS subscription (check the information).

 
Already signed in and I got in the tab down that I signed in.

Also trading account is signed in and no problems at all 
Also in the site its active .. Yesterday all was working but suddenly its disappear and I can't got it again ( I mean the vps). 
I tried to delete all and do again and have same problem .. 
 
AhmedMostafa2020:
Already signed in and I got in the tab down that I signed in.

Also trading account is signed in and no problems at all 
Also in the site its active .. Yesterday all was working but suddenly its disappear and I can't got it again ( I mean the vps). 
I tried to delete all and do again and have same problem .. 

This doesn't make sense, try to do all that from a different computer.

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