Swing Trading ideas - page 2
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thread rules
only daily charts
any currency
must Sl and TP
try to explain trade reason
No bickering
With yesterday's us shutdown, any forecast is worthless. I suggest you to wait one week more before passing any order :)
aturan benang
hanya grafik harian
mata uang apapun
harus sl dan TP
coba menjelaskan alasan dagang
Tidak ada pertengkaran
Dengan shutdown kemarin, tidak ada apapun gunanya. Dengan shutdown kemarin, perkiraan apapun tidak ada gunanya. Saya sarankan Anda untuk menunggu satu minggu lagi sebelum melewati perintah apapun :)Saya sarankan Anda untuk menunggu satu minggu lagi sebelum melewati perintah apapun :)
Masukan yang bagus
EURUSD will probably open on Monday with an uptrending gap. If you see that Monday morning, go long EURUSD, GBPUSD & short USDJPY.
please post only in English as a general language. thank you.
@pennyseven
good analysis, looking forward to it on open.
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Swing Trading ideas
PennySeven, 2018.01.20 10:24
Long opportunity on EuroDollar.
1. Stochastic (i) running along the Top above Top Sell level plus (ii) above 89 plus (iii) new Trigger Up above 89 since initial Bottom BUY at 4.8 in early November.
2. 10 MA above 50 MA since mid November.
3. MACD (i) above Signal Line since 26 December plus (ii) Signal Line Trend reversed UP since 2nd January.
4. Price above 1.20120 Support level.
Stop Loss should be at 1.20500 - midway between 10 MA above and 50 MA below it - in this specific strong UP move.
Take Profit is impossible to indicate at the start trading the Daily chart and following the above indicators. Take Profit will be indicated in the future when the Stochastic crosses the Top Sell Level Down. For example: in mid April, 2017 the Stochastic and the 10 crossing 50 MAs plus the MACD (it went above Zero) gave a BUY signal at 1.07050. The Stochastic went to the TOP and stayed above the Top Sell level till the SELL when it crossed the Top Level Down on 22nd September at 1.19465 (UP 1241 Pips) - for five months. There is no indicator or calculation to estimate that at the time of the BUY. We have to simply trade the signals. That´s the only way for Take Profit on the Daily Chart with these indicators.
I don´t trade the Daily Chart. I use it as a medium and longer term confirmation indicator.
Long term chart for EURUSD
Long term chart for EURUSD
A price chart without Moving Averages? Strange. :-)
All price charts have to have the 10 crossing 50 Moving averages. Didn´t you know? Trading Plan Rule 2. :-)
I think it is possible to be consistently profitable with just Rule 1 and 2 - on the MT5.
Like this:
EuroDollar Weekly with 10 and 50 Moving Averages.