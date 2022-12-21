Swing Trading ideas - page 35
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very interesting, could you please write a procedure/rules to follow before opening a long position and a short position?
also when to confirm an exit using your shared indicators?
Hi Chris .... The procedure / rules to follow the same as Maria says, but there are unique conditions ... i'm looking for my favorite L1, L2 and L3 in one level line in various TF with Dot AutoRS if any, i go with her Buy or sell on TF15. My target is just Profit and start again.
as an example again..in H1
my entry and exit in M15
My favorite Nice in GBPUSD
As Maria Mahomedally says :
I hope you guys followed this call and made tons of money.
My favorite Nice in AUDUSD
Not bad for 2 weeks trading with "My Favorite"
Gross Profit:12 195.42Gross Loss:70.26Total Net Profit:12 125.16Profit Factor:173.58Expected Payoff:47.18 Absolute Drawdown:0.00Maximal Drawdown:60.20 (0.89%)Relative Drawdown:0.89% (60.20) Total Trades:257Short Positions (won %):146 (97.26%)Long Positions (won %):111 (97.30%)Profit Trades (% of total):250 (97.28%)Loss trades (% of total):7 (2.72%)Largestprofit trade:882.32loss trade:-15.45Averageprofit trade:48.78loss trade:-10.04Maximumconsecutive wins ($):80 (6 068.69)consecutive losses ($):4 (-60.20)Maximalconsecutive profit (count):6 068.69 (80)consecutive loss (count):-60.20 (4)Averageconsecutive wins:50consecutive losses:2
We look at TF H1, Now the state of EURUSD full Suport ... Levels1,2,3 in this one line is my favorite and Day Low so one with Montthly Low this means big chance, Big Probability to Buy with Big lot (only short Term) ... cheerr...!!!
Start Open Again
Heading of to nature to recharge, have a great weekend to all traders.
thank you Maria Mahomedally ... I hope you too ...
regards !!
Nice USDCAD for BUY...
range swing trading in Daily chart
Hi Maria, can a Trading Swing like this for confirmations ... thanks