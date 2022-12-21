Swing Trading ideas - page 4

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[Deleted]  

" ...finally I ended scalping M1"

My scientific view on that is that you have given up on the struggle. 

My human view is that yes, maybe I will end up there too. 

Interesting that traders eventually either go for the long time frames, H1, H4 and D1    -    or M1 scalping. 

Currently I feel that I will never set up the M1 and M2 and I will also not think of trading H1 and longer time frames. 

I still believe. :-) 

Interesting. 

 

I think about EURUSD will down untill get the support on 1.21850, the indicator of RSI is point to 38,40. Usually RSI from top to lower around less than 30. After than will go up trending again. The indicator of stoc now is 7.75, 13.10 (14,3,3). The price will have divergence up and down again.  (my prediction based on technical). 


 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Please edit your post to insert your image (don't attach an image, insert the image)

 

 
PennySeven:

" ...finally I ended scalping M1"

My scientific view on that is that you have given up on the struggle. 

My human view is that yes, maybe I will end up there too. 

Interesting that traders eventually either go for the long time frames, H1, H4 and D1    -    or M1 scalping. 

Currently I feel that I will never set up the M1 and M2 and I will also not think of trading H1 and longer time frames. 

I still believe. :-) 

Interesting. 


;)

[Deleted]  
nelayan79:
I think about EURUSD will down untill get the support on 1.21850, the indicator of RSI is point to 38,40. Usually RSI from top to lower around less than 30. After than will go up trending again. The indicator of stoc now is 7.75, 13.10 (14,3,3). The price will have divergence up and down again.  (my prediction based on technical). 

nelayan79:,

Here is Fernando´s explanation from Page 1 of this thread:

Fernando Carreiro 2018.01.19 23:54      PT
PennySevenHow do I put my chart image here from my MT5 Demo platform?
  1. Right-Click your chart.
  2. Select "Save As Picture..." from the context menu.
  3. Select "Active Chart (as is)" or "Active Chart" and select a size.
  4. Save the file as you see fit.
  5. On the forum post, select the "Image" icon; browse to where you saved the chart image and select it.
  6. Click on the "Insert" button, and you are done.
 
nelayan79:
I think about EURUSD will down untill get the support on 1.21850, the indicator of RSI is point to 38,40. Usually RSI from top to lower around less than 30. After than will go up trending again. The indicator of stoc now is 7.75, 13.10 (14,3,3). The price will have divergence up and down again.  (my prediction based on technical). 

All technical scenarii falling from grace if monday you see a big gap uptrending on the EURUSD in vertue of a fundamental fact as huge as the brexit is : trump's administration shutdown, then you would rather go long 

 
PennySeven:

nelayan79:,

Here is Fernando´s explanation from Page 1 of this thread:

Fernando Carreiro 2018.01.19 23:54      PT
  1. Right-Click your chart.
  2. Select "Save As Picture..." from the context menu.
  3. Select "Active Chart (as is)" or "Active Chart" and select a size.
  4. Save the file as you see fit.
  5. On the forum post, select the "Image" icon; browse to where you saved the chart image and select it.
  6. Click on the "Insert" button, and you are done.

Thanks, I have updated. Caused from android so I change to my Laptop to edit this.

[Deleted]  

trying to find out if Turkey conflict in Afrin will have any effect on markets tomorrow.

 
Sergey Golubev:
Thanks Mr Sergey, I have updated.
 
Maria Mahomedally:

trying to find out if Turkey conflict in Afrin will have any effect on markets tomorrow.


yeah, you may see it too. on gaz. or *try pairs.

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