Swing Trading ideas - page 4
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" ...finally I ended scalping M1"
My scientific view on that is that you have given up on the struggle.
My human view is that yes, maybe I will end up there too.
Interesting that traders eventually either go for the long time frames, H1, H4 and D1 - or M1 scalping.
Currently I feel that I will never set up the M1 and M2 and I will also not think of trading H1 and longer time frames.
I still believe. :-)
Interesting.
I think about EURUSD will down untill get the support on 1.21850, the indicator of RSI is point to 38,40. Usually RSI from top to lower around less than 30. After than will go up trending again. The indicator of stoc now is 7.75, 13.10 (14,3,3). The price will have divergence up and down again. (my prediction based on technical).
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" ...finally I ended scalping M1"
My scientific view on that is that you have given up on the struggle.
My human view is that yes, maybe I will end up there too.
Interesting that traders eventually either go for the long time frames, H1, H4 and D1 - or M1 scalping.
Currently I feel that I will never set up the M1 and M2 and I will also not think of trading H1 and longer time frames.
I still believe. :-)
Interesting.
;)
I think about EURUSD will down untill get the support on 1.21850, the indicator of RSI is point to 38,40. Usually RSI from top to lower around less than 30. After than will go up trending again. The indicator of stoc now is 7.75, 13.10 (14,3,3). The price will have divergence up and down again. (my prediction based on technical).
nelayan79:,
Here is Fernando´s explanation from Page 1 of this thread:
I think about EURUSD will down untill get the support on 1.21850, the indicator of RSI is point to 38,40. Usually RSI from top to lower around less than 30. After than will go up trending again. The indicator of stoc now is 7.75, 13.10 (14,3,3). The price will have divergence up and down again. (my prediction based on technical).
All technical scenarii falling from grace if monday you see a big gap uptrending on the EURUSD in vertue of a fundamental fact as huge as the brexit is : trump's administration shutdown, then you would rather go long
nelayan79:,
Here is Fernando´s explanation from Page 1 of this thread:
Thanks, I have updated. Caused from android so I change to my Laptop to edit this.
trying to find out if Turkey conflict in Afrin will have any effect on markets tomorrow.
trying to find out if Turkey conflict in Afrin will have any effect on markets tomorrow.
yeah, you may see it too. on gaz. or *try pairs.