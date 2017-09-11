cycle trading study

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Hi guys I want to study the cycles in trading. I've seen on the web a lot of cycle theories, which is the best ? where I can start ? Thank you
 

Just collected something related - 

Fast Fourier Transform

  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5 

The articles

============ 

Cycle indicators thread  

 

Schaff Cycle


Articles

  1. Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies

CodeBase - MT4

  1. Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing- indicator for MetaTrader 4  
  2. Schaff Trend + Signal EMA- indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  3. Schaff Trend  - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  4. Schaff Trend Cycle- indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  5. Schaff Trend- indicator for MetaTrader 4

CodeBase - MT5

  1. Schaff Trend Cycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  2. Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  3. Schuff Trend Cycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
  4. ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  5. ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  6. ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  7. ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  8. ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  9. ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  10. ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  11. ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  12. ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
 

thank you but I was referring to time cycles.. I was looking for a leading technique not for a lagging indicator. Can you help me ?

 
danizani95:

thank you but I was referring to time cycles.. I was looking for a leading technique not for a lagging indicator. Can you help me ?


I used search to find those information on MQL5 portal:

How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510

You can search as well - just go to this link.

How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 

And I just found one article - for example:

Time Series Forecasting Using Exponential Smoothing 

I am sorry if it is not help..

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