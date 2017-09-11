cycle trading study
Hi guys I want to study the cycles in trading. I've seen on the web a lot of cycle theories, which is the best ? where I can start ? Thank you
- Decimal value for MACD
- indicator refresh problem
- newbie's question: what's wrong with my code?
Just collected something related -
Fast Fourier Transform
- Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
- New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread
- Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread
- Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade
CodeBase
- dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader
- LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4
- ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5
- AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The articles
- Introduction to the Empirical Mode Decomposition Method
- Building a Spectrum Analyzer
- Analysis of the Main Characteristics of Time Series
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Cycle indicators thread
Schaff Cycle
Articles
CodeBase - MT4
- Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing- indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Schaff Trend + Signal EMA- indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Schaff Trend - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Schaff Trend Cycle- indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Schaff Trend- indicator for MetaTrader 4
CodeBase - MT5
- Schaff Trend Cycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Schaff trend cycle - adjustable smoothing- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Schuff Trend Cycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorSchaffDeMarkerTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorSchaffJCCXTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorSchaffJJRSXTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorSchaffWPRTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorSchaffRVITrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorSchaffMFITrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorSchaffTriXTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorSchaffMomentumTrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorSchaffRSITrendCycle- indicator for MetaTrader 5
thank you but I was referring to time cycles.. I was looking for a leading technique not for a lagging indicator. Can you help me ?
danizani95:
thank you but I was referring to time cycles.. I was looking for a leading technique not for a lagging indicator. Can you help me ?
I used search to find those information on MQL5 portal:
How to make a search on the forum
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
You can search as well - just go to this link.
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
And I just found one article - for example:
Time Series Forecasting Using Exponential Smoothing
I am sorry if it is not help..
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