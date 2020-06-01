Hull Moving Average's Trend System - page 11
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Hi.
What a great EA scorpion has written. Have been trading HMA manually on H1 and really like the results. But manually I only trade with the larger D1 HMA trend direction. Just wondering could anyone ad filter to scorpions EA that it would open trades only if larger TF (say D1) HMA is also in the same direction as H1.
This EA has great potential in correct hands
Thanks
Ivolux
Attached original scorpions EA
I tried the EA scorpion hull..But I cannot get it to trade..Has anyone any ideas what might be wrong ?
Hello , i really like your EA and im desperatly looking for the same on MT5 i don't like mt4 and im use to MT5 so if you know a EA or if you have your EA for MT5 that would be very cool !!
Thanks for your EA !
Hello , i really like your EA and im desperatly looking for the same on MT5 i don't like mt4 and im use to MT5 so if you know a EA or if you have your EA for MT5 that would be very cool !!
Thanks for your EA !
There is old thread about EAs (this thread) but I do not see Hull/HMA EAs for MT5 on that thread sorry.
So, you should look at the Market or ask on Freelance for example.
The system was posted by bradman when he needed this system coded.
The system is simple. Long when HMA trend is up, and short when HMA trend is down.
Attached is the EA, automated script for metatrader 4, and indicator of this system. You must install both of them.
This expert advisor features:
How to use:
Cheers!
Thanks Scorpion. This EA is cool, but in some cases, EA can loss and i find the reason is EA odered without filter condition.
If the market has clearly trend, EA win
If the market up and down together (assump main trend is up), EA can be lost.
So I suggest, add more HMA80 to filter
For example, with HMA21 EA can sell (Green becomes Red), but HMA80 cannot ( HMA80 is still Green). In this case,EA doesn't Sell , EA has to wait up to HMA21 becomes Green to BUY or HMA80 becomes Red to SELL.
Hull
Hull indicators
Hull EAs
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The system was posted by bradman when he needed this system coded.
The system is simple. Long when HMA trend is up, and short when HMA trend is down.
Attached is the EA, automated script for metatrader 4, and indicator of this system. You must install both of them.
This expert advisor features:
How to use:
Cheers!
Hi
I have downloaded the HMA EA and the indicator
I have a smiley but it does not trade
Can you throw some light on the problem please
Regards
Hi
I have downloaded the HMA EA and the indicator
I have a smiley but it does not trade
Can you throw some light on the problem please
Regards
Scorpion made this post in 2006 (about 13 years ago).