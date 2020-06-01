Hull Moving Average's Trend System - page 12
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Hma Ea
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.19 18:15
Super Trend Hull EA - expert for MetaTrader 5
The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.
New in the trading engine:
Make sure you install the HMA.mq4 in ..\Metatrader 4\experts\indicators folder and HMA Trend EA.mq4 in ..\Metatrader 4\experts
The HMA indicator seems not to be available to download. I get page not found. I have other HMA indicators and this one should have a distinctive name to install correctly.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Hma Ea
Sergey Golubev, 2020.02.20 10:37Super Trend Hull EA 2 - expert for MetaTrader 5
This advisor is the development of the first version ( Super Trend Hull EA )
New in version 2 :
The EA works on signals from the Super Trend Hull Indicator custom indicator.
I have been using the Indicator included with this EA with great success manually trading. I have attached the indicator to the 1H chart to determine my overall trend direction. Then I go to the 20m chart and only enter the trades that are in the matching trend direction. When the trend direction changes on the 1H chart, I close all open trades on the 20m chart and wait for the next signal matching the new trend direction.
If this could be added to the EA it would be very helpful to us all!
..thank you, this is a good one...
...this is a very good one, indeed...
I'm using it as a filter, sort ofI was wondering of a duration-type study, though...something like
...i'm not really sure how this would have to be laid out in code, ...probably I'd have to store the durations somehow into an array, but have the duration start at 1 and end at i when the color changes...please advise
...hopefully you get the logic here, what do you think of such studies, i.e. duration-type...maybe they're called cyclicality, not sure, any thoughts?
and another question...
I'm using this indicator I call Drift and it basically
and that's essentially it, what it does is this
how to turn it to something like a colored Hull? so it would look like this
because if I just put #property indicator_separate_window (using the HMA.mq4 from here), it just uses the actual price and not around 0 the way Drift should be, so that it shows a change at the right time