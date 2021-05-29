HideTestIndicators for MT5
Mark: how can i hide the indicators during a BT in MT5?, than you!
If you do had done a Search, you would have found the answer in the many other threads about the exact same question:
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Hi!,
how can i hide the indicators during a BT in MT5?, than you!