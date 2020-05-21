Convert indicator from Mt4 to Mt5.
In my opinion, help means to support and provide answers when someone doesn't understand something or when he is stuck while trying to do something.
What have you tried or what don't you understand about converting mql4 indicator to mql5 ?
- Search for it.
- Beg at
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Trade FX - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Free coding for your trading system.. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will code & automate your strategy for free - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- Write ea for free - MQL5 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
-
MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to
code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
In my opinion, help means to support and provide answers when someone doesn't understand something or when he is stuck while trying to do something.
What have you tried or what don't you understand about converting mql4 indicator to mql5 ?
I just started trading recently so I don't have much experience. how can I use a mt4 indecator on the mt5 platform. communicate here thanks for the reply
Help you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. You have only four choices:
- Search for it.
- Beg at
- Coding help - MQL4 programming forum
- Requests & Ideas (MQL5 only!) - Trade FX - Expert Advisors and Automated Trading - MQL5 programming forum
- Free coding for your trading system.. - General - MQL5 programming forum
- I will code & automate your strategy for free - General - MQL5 programming forum
- Make It No Repaint Please! - MQL4 programming forum
- Write ea for free - MQL5 programming forum
- MT4 to MT5 code converter - MQL5 programming forum
- MT4: Learn to code it.
MT5: Begin learning to code it.
If you don't learn MQL4/5, there is no common language for us to communicate. If we tell you what you need, you can't code it. If we give you the code, you don't know how to integrate it into yours.
- or pay (Freelance) someone to
code it.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum
No free help
I just started trading recently so I don't have much experience. thanks for the reply
I just started trading recently so I don't have much experience. how can I use a mt4 indecator on the mt5 platform. communicate here thanks for the reply
You can't use a MT4 indicator in MT5 platform.
HI Everyone,I try to convert this indicator mql4 to mql5 but every time give me the some error . see the picture below for more understand, someone can help me out with this problem. Thank you in advance.
//---- version #property version "1.00" //---- draw indicator in a separated window #property indicator_chart_window //---- one indicator buffer is used #property indicator_buffers 5 //---- one graphic plot is used #property indicator_plots 1 //+-----------------------------------+ //| Indicator plot settings | //+-----------------------------------+ //---- draw as a line #property indicator_type1 DRAW_LINE //---- line color (Red) #property indicator_color1 clrYellow //---- line style (solid line) #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID //---- line width #property indicator_width1 2 //---- line label #property indicator_label1 "SNAKE" ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TFMigrate(int tf) { switch(tf) { case 0: return(PERIOD_CURRENT); case 1: return(PERIOD_M1); case 5: return(PERIOD_M5); case 15: return(PERIOD_M15); case 30: return(PERIOD_M30); case 60: return(PERIOD_H1); case 240: return(PERIOD_H4); case 1440: return(PERIOD_D1); case 10080: return(PERIOD_W1); case 43200: return(PERIOD_MN1); case 2: return(PERIOD_M2); case 3: return(PERIOD_M3); case 4: return(PERIOD_M4); case 6: return(PERIOD_M6); case 10: return(PERIOD_M10); case 12: return(PERIOD_M12); case 16385: return(PERIOD_H1); case 16386: return(PERIOD_H2); case 16387: return(PERIOD_H3); case 16388: return(PERIOD_H4); case 16390: return(PERIOD_H6); case 16392: return(PERIOD_H8); case 16396: return(PERIOD_H12); case 16408: return(PERIOD_D1); case 32769: return(PERIOD_W1); case 49153: return(PERIOD_MN1); default: return(PERIOD_CURRENT); } } //---- indicator inputs input int Snake_HalfCycle=5; // Snake_HalfCycle = 4...10 or other double Snake_Sum, Snake_Weight, Snake_Sum_Minus, Snake_Sum_Plus; int Snake_FullCycle; //+-----------------------------------+ //---- indicator buffers double Ind_Buffer[]; //--- buffers do indicador //---- double dPriceShift; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ // CT3 class, iPriceSeries(),iPriceSeriesAlert() functions are used | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| T3 indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnInit() { int draw_begin; Snake_FullCycle=Snake_HalfCycle*2+1; draw_begin=Snake_FullCycle+1; //---- set Ind_Buffer[] array as an indicator buffer SetIndexBuffer(0,Ind_Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); //---- set plot shift (horizontal shift in bars) PlotIndexSetInteger(0,PLOT_DRAW_BEGIN,draw_begin); //--- indicator label, shown in the DataWindow PlotIndexSetString(0,PLOT_LABEL,"SNAKE"); //---- set empty values PlotIndexSetDouble(0,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); //---- variable for indicator short name //---- set indicator short name IndicatorSetString(INDICATOR_SHORTNAME,"SNAKE"); //---- set precision IndicatorSetInteger(INDICATOR_DIGITS,_Digits+1); //---- initialization end } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| T3 iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, // rates total const int prev_calculated,// number of bars, calculated at previous call const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[] ) { //---- bars checking if(rates_total<0)return(0); //---- declaration of variables of integer type int first; //---- calculation of starting bar index (first) if(prev_calculated>rates_total || prev_calculated<=0) // at first call first=0; // starting bar index else first=prev_calculated-1; // starting bar index for new bars int Pos = first; int bars=Bars(_Symbol,_Period); if(Pos>bars-Snake_HalfCycle-1) Pos=bars-Snake_HalfCycle-1; int buffer_num=0; // indicator buffer number int start_pos=0; // start position int count=500; // amount to copy /* SNAKE bar */ if(Pos<=Snake_HalfCycle+1) { Pos=Snake_HalfCycle+2; } Ind_Buffer[Pos]=SnakeFirstCalc(Pos,open,high,low,close); Pos--; while(Pos>=Snake_HalfCycle) { Ind_Buffer[Pos]=SnakeNextCalc(Pos,open,high,low,close); Pos--; } while(Pos>0) { Ind_Buffer[Pos]=SnakeFirstCalc(Pos,open,high,low,close); Pos--; } if(Pos==0) Ind_Buffer[0]=iMA(NULL,0,Snake_HalfCycle,0,MODE_LWMA,PRICE_TYPICAL); return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //---- double SnakePrice(int Shift, const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[]) { return((2*close[Shift]+high[Shift]+low[Shift])/4); } //---- double SnakeFirstCalc(int Shift,const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[]) { int i, j, w; Snake_Sum=0.0; Snake_Weight=0.0; if(Shift<Snake_HalfCycle) { i=0; w=Shift+Snake_HalfCycle; while(w>=Shift) { i++; Snake_Sum=Snake_Sum+i*SnakePrice(w,open,high,low,close); Snake_Weight=Snake_Weight+i; w--; } while(w>=0) { i--; Snake_Sum=Snake_Sum+i*SnakePrice(w,open,high,low,close); Snake_Weight=Snake_Weight+i; w--; } } else { Snake_Sum_Minus=0.0; Snake_Sum_Plus=0.0; for(j=Shift-Snake_HalfCycle,i=Shift+Snake_HalfCycle,w=1; w<= Snake_HalfCycle; j++,i--,w++) { Snake_Sum=Snake_Sum+w*(SnakePrice(i,open,high,low,close)+SnakePrice(j,open,high,low,close)); Snake_Weight=Snake_Weight+2*w; Snake_Sum_Minus=Snake_Sum_Minus+SnakePrice(i,open,high,low,close); Snake_Sum_Plus=Snake_Sum_Plus+SnakePrice(j,open,high,low,close); } Snake_Sum=Snake_Sum+( Snake_HalfCycle+1)*SnakePrice(Shift,open,high,low,close); Snake_Weight=Snake_Weight+ Snake_HalfCycle+1; Snake_Sum_Minus=Snake_Sum_Minus+SnakePrice(Shift,open,high,low,close); } return(Snake_Sum/ Snake_Weight); } //---- double SnakeNextCalc(int Shift, const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[]) { Snake_Sum_Plus=Snake_Sum_Plus+SnakePrice(Shift-Snake_HalfCycle,open,high,low,close); Snake_Sum=Snake_Sum-Snake_Sum_Minus+Snake_Sum_Plus; Snake_Sum_Minus=Snake_Sum_Minus-SnakePrice(Shift+Snake_HalfCycle+1,open,high,low,close)+SnakePrice(Shift,open,high,low,close); Snake_Sum_Plus=Snake_Sum_Plus-SnakePrice(Shift,open,high,low,close); return(Snake_Sum/Snake_Weight); } //----
HI Everyone,I try to convert this indicator mql4 to mql5 but every time give me the some error . see the picture below for more understand, someone can help me out with this problem. Thank you in advance.
Your indexing is not correct. By default MT5 doesn't set arrays/buffers indexed as series. So the oldest value is a index 0 and the most recent at rates_total-1.
HI Alain Verleyen, Thank you for your help. but I didn't understand which index to change. I followed a guide that explains how to convert step by step . thank you
HI Alain Verleyen, Thank you for your help. but I didn't understand which index to change. I followed a guide that explains how to convert step by step . thank you
Sorry but I don't have time for that.
Maybe someone help will take time to help you.
ArraySetAsSeries(time,true); currentBarTimeOpen=time[0];Array Functions / ArraySetAsSeries - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use