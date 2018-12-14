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StochasticAlerts - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Published by:
-
Roberto JacobsMQL5 Community:
Programmer + Forex Trader
Product on Market:
Forex Currency Power Index indicator for MT5
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/101322
- Views:
- 23253
- Rating:
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- Published:
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StochasticAlerts is base of the Indicator Stochastic Oscillator by MetaQuotes Software Corp. with alert, email alert and push notifications and option to display trader info and signal.
Hopefully useful for fellow traders.
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Open and close when fast moving average line cross slow moving average line. Default parameters is for XAU H1.Accelerator
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