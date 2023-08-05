Just Modification need the Indicator

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Dear Friends,

The indicator code is buy Arrow and sell Arrow main signal.

Need to modification for after buy arrow signal then next all candles show the buy Arrow (Up Arrow).

if main signal sell Arrow created by the indicator next all candles show the sell Arrow (Down Arrow).

With Alert for all candle.

Please rewrite me  the code. 


#property indicator_chart_window
#property indicator_buffers 6
#property indicator_color1 DodgerBlue  // up[]
#property indicator_width1 2
#property indicator_color2 Red       // down[]
#property indicator_width2 2
#property indicator_color3 DodgerBlue  // atrlo[]
#property indicator_width3 1
#property indicator_color4 Red       // atrhi[]
#property indicator_width4 1
#property indicator_color5 DodgerBlue  // arrup[]
#property indicator_width5 1
#property indicator_color6 Red      // arrdwn[]
#property indicator_width6 1


extern int    Amplitude        = 2;
extern bool   ShowBars         = true;
extern bool   ShowArrows       = true;
extern bool   alertsOn         = true;
extern bool   alertsOnCurrent  = false;
extern bool   alertsMessage    = true;
extern bool   alertsSound      = true;
extern bool   alertsEmail      = false;

bool nexttrend;
double minhighprice,maxlowprice;
double up[],down[],atrlo[],atrhi[],trend[];
double arrup[],arrdwn[];
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int init()
  {
  
   IndicatorBuffers(7); // +1 buffer - trend[]
   
   SetIndexBuffer(0,up);
   SetIndexStyle(0,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,down);
   SetIndexStyle(1,DRAW_LINE);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,atrlo);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,atrhi);
   SetIndexBuffer(6,trend);
   SetIndexBuffer(4,arrup);
   SetIndexBuffer(5,arrdwn);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(0,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(1,0.0);
   SetIndexEmptyValue(6,0.0);
   
   if(ShowBars)
   {
      SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, STYLE_SOLID);
      SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_HISTOGRAM, STYLE_SOLID);
   }
   else
   {
      SetIndexStyle(2,DRAW_NONE);
      SetIndexStyle(3,DRAW_NONE);
   }
   if(ShowArrows)
   {
     SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID); SetIndexArrow(4,233);
     SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_ARROW,STYLE_SOLID); SetIndexArrow(5,234);
   }
   else
   {
     SetIndexStyle(4,DRAW_NONE);
     SetIndexStyle(5,DRAW_NONE);
   } 
          
     
   nexttrend=0;
   minhighprice= High[Bars-1];
   maxlowprice = Low[Bars-1];
   return (0);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CFix { } ExtFix;

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int start()
  {
   double atr,lowprice_i,highprice_i,lowma,highma;
   int workbar=0;
   int counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();
      if(counted_bars<0) return(-1);
      if(counted_bars>0) counted_bars--;
         int limit = MathMin(Bars-counted_bars,Bars-1);
   
   for(int i=Bars-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      lowprice_i=iLow(Symbol(),Period(),iLowest(Symbol(),Period(),MODE_LOW,Amplitude,i));
      highprice_i=iHigh(Symbol(),Period(),iHighest(Symbol(),Period(),MODE_HIGH,Amplitude,i));
      lowma=NormalizeDouble(iMA(NULL,0,Amplitude,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_LOW,i),Digits());
      highma=NormalizeDouble(iMA(NULL,0,Amplitude,0,MODE_SMA,PRICE_HIGH,i),Digits());
      trend[i]=trend[i+1];
      atr=iATR(Symbol(),0,100,i)/2;

      arrup[i]  = EMPTY_VALUE;
      arrdwn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
      if(nexttrend==1)
        {
         maxlowprice=MathMax(lowprice_i,maxlowprice);

         if(highma<maxlowprice && Close[i]<Low[i+1])
           {
            trend[i]=1.0;
            nexttrend=0;
            minhighprice=highprice_i;
           }
        }
      if(nexttrend==0)
        {
         minhighprice=MathMin(highprice_i,minhighprice);

         if(lowma>minhighprice && Close[i]>High[i+1])
           {
            trend[i]=0.0;
            nexttrend=1;
            maxlowprice=lowprice_i;
           }
        }
      if(trend[i]==0.0)
        {
         if(trend[i+1]!=0.0)
           {
            up[i]=down[i+1];
            up[i+1]=up[i];
            arrup[i] = up[i] - 2*atr;
           }
         else
           {
            up[i]=MathMax(maxlowprice,up[i+1]);
           }
         atrhi[i] = up[i] - atr;
         atrlo[i] = up[i];
         down[i]=0.0;
        }
      else
        {
         if(trend[i+1]!=1.0)
           {
            down[i]=up[i+1];
            down[i+1]=down[i];
            arrdwn[i] = down[i] + 2*atr;           
           }
         else
           {
            down[i]=MathMin(minhighprice,down[i+1]);
           }
         atrhi[i] = down[i] + atr;
         atrlo[i] = down[i];
         up[i]=0.0;
        }
     }
     manageAlerts();
   return (0);
  }

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  
//+-------------------------------------------------------------------

void manageAlerts()
{
   if (alertsOn)
   {
      if (alertsOnCurrent)
           int whichBar = 0;
      else     whichBar = 1; 
         if (arrup[whichBar]  != EMPTY_VALUE) doAlert(whichBar,"up");
         if (arrdwn[whichBar] != EMPTY_VALUE) doAlert(whichBar,"down");
   }
}

//
//
//

void doAlert(int forBar, string doWhat)
{
   static string   previousAlert="nothing";
   static datetime previousTime;
   string message;
   
   if (previousAlert != doWhat || previousTime != Time[forBar]) {
       previousAlert  = doWhat;
       previousTime   = Time[forBar];

       //
       //
       //

       message =  StringConcatenate(Symbol()," at ",TimeToStr(TimeLocal(),TIME_SECONDS)," Trend signal ",doWhat);
          if (alertsMessage) Alert(message);
          if (alertsEmail)   SendMail(StringConcatenate(Symbol()," Trend Signal "),message);
          if (alertsSound)   PlaySound("alert2.wav");
   }
}


Thank you

 

First, can you clarify what's currently happening (which is not what you want)?

btw this is MQL4 code. You have to specify if you want the indicator to work on MT4 or MT5.

 

try this


Remove these lines where they are:

    arrup[i]  = EMPTY_VALUE;
    arrdwn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;


then modify the code like so:

 if(nexttrend==1)
        {
         maxlowprice=MathMax(lowprice_i,maxlowprice);

         if(highma<maxlowprice && Close[i]<Low[i+1])
           {
            trend[i]=1.0;
            nexttrend=0;
            minhighprice=highprice_i;

            arrup[i] = 1;
            arrdwn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
            if (alertsOn)
            {
               if (arrup[i]  != EMPTY_VALUE) doAlert(i,"up");
            }
           }
        }
   else if(nexttrend==0)
        {
         minhighprice=MathMin(highprice_i,minhighprice);

         if(lowma>minhighprice && Close[i]>High[i+1])
           {
            trend[i]=0.0;
            nexttrend=1;
            maxlowprice=lowprice_i;

            arrup[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
            arrdwn[i] = 1;
            if (alertsOn)
            {
               if (arrdwn[i] != EMPTY_VALUE) doAlert(i,"down");
            }
           }
        }
 

I understand you want it to be like this:


      if(nexttrend)
        {
         maxlowprice = MathMax(lowprice_i, maxlowprice);

         if(highma < maxlowprice && close[i] < low[i + 1])
           {
            trend[i] = 1.0;
            nexttrend = false;
            minhighprice = highprice_i;  
            
            arrup[i] = i;            

           }
          else{
            arrup[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
          }
        }

      else if(!nexttrend)
        {
         minhighprice = MathMin(highprice_i, minhighprice);

         if(lowma > minhighprice && close[i] > high[i + 1])
           {

            trend[i] = 0.0;
            nexttrend = true;
            maxlowprice = lowprice_i;
            
            arrdwn[i] = i;
           }
         else{
            arrdwn[i] = EMPTY_VALUE;
          }
        }

I did this, but unfortunately the arrow plots go missing when you change timeframes, because the buffers seem to be unstable, and I couldn't fix it

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