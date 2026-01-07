Pollan's indicators - page 169

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By the way - I used it for scalping on M1: I opened the chart and see shi channel - if this channel is on downtrend with pollan indicator's confirmation so I am openning sell trade. Opposite for buy.
 
I dont remember but the Notarius indicator looks good,but we have to optimize the parameters,default are (0/2/25/-25), has anybody a idea?
 

This indicator may be similar with pollan's indicator but for MT5 - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.27 12:29

Interesting indicator was published in CodeBase - 

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Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The indicator is based on the article published in the January 2010 issue of TASC.



and there is for MT4 - check this search.

 
forexdreamer:

All three indicators suppose to NOT Repaint after the bar is closed. But I haven't checked it out.

Hi Forexdreamer,Notarius indicator looks very good,but we have to optimize the parameters,do you have any idea?
 

Other similar indicator (for MT4, template file is attached) - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.16 18:27

This is very interesting indicator especially for the people who like signal systems with the buy/sell arrows on the chart:

EATA - indicator for MetaTrader 4

  • "The value of this indicator is calculated using the RSI and CCI indicators. At the same time instead of the usual RSI indicator used quick RSI."
  • "The difference is that in the normal display RSI has the value using exponential method, in a rapid and simple relationship applies."
  • "The intersection of the red and blue lines of the indicator are signals to buy or sell. For the convenience of the trader indicator also displays the signals to buy and sell in the form of green and red arrows. Green Arrow is a signal to buy, and the red signal to sell."




Template is attached.

We can play with RSI_per and CCI_per parameters changing them to 14, 21 or 55 for example.


Files:
eata.tpl  116 kb
 
usd-try Daily
 
 
guner:

Wrong.

Use my template (inside zip archive) from the one of the previous post here - 

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Show me any long signal with it.
 
pollan is not mirror.
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