Pollan's indicators - page 169
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This indicator may be similar with pollan's indicator but for MT5 -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.27 12:29
Interesting indicator was published in CodeBase -
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Vortex - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator is based on the article published in the January 2010 issue of TASC.
and there is for MT4 - check this search.
All three indicators suppose to NOT Repaint after the bar is closed. But I haven't checked it out.
Other similar indicator (for MT4, template file is attached) -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.16 18:27
This is very interesting indicator especially for the people who like signal systems with the buy/sell arrows on the chart:
EATA - indicator for MetaTrader 4
Template is attached.
We can play with RSI_per and CCI_per parameters changing them to 14, 21 or 55 for example.
Wrong.
Use my template (inside zip archive) from the one of the previous post here -
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