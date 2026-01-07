Pollan's indicators - page 170
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it is repainter again.
mine is repainter also
Hello Mladen,Hello Friends I have tried more than 300 different indicators,they all are repainting or give late signals.I think just one strategie Works sometimes:Fibonacci.
If the currency crossing the MVA (i am using FGM indicator) the price is going to the fibonacci targets. As you see in the below picture,the price is first crossing FGM but does pullback and not going to the fibonacci targets.
In the second case the price is crossing FGM and going successfull to the fibonacci targets. How we can be sure the cross is not a pullback,do you have any confirmation indicator/strategie?
Hello Mladen,Hello Friends I have tried more than 300 different indicators,they all are repainting or give late signals.I think just one strategie Works sometimes:Fibonacci.
If the currency crossing the MVA (i am using FGM indicator) the price is going to the fibonacci targets. As you see in the below picture,the price is first crossing FGM but does pullback and not going to the fibonacci targets.
In the second case the price is crossing FGM and going successfull to the fibonacci targets. How we can be sure the cross is not a pullback,do you have any confirmation indicator/strategie?
As I understand - the main trend is uptrend according to the indicator with red color line.
So, your fist case and second case are the correction (correction is the technical analysis term), or counter trend (traders' term).
I mean - your system is not trend following system, and that is why it is difficult to find the indicator to filter false signals.
And I created the similar system but with the other indicators - for Metatrader 5.
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As I understand - the main trend is uptrend according to the indicator with red color line.
So, your fist case and second case are the correction (correction is the technical analysis term), or counter trend (traders' term).
I mean - your system is not trend following system, and that is why it is difficult to find the indicator to filter false signals.
Please find below 2 pictures.In the first Picture you see the successful cross of the Mov.Average-100 days (FGM indicator) and achive to the fibonacci targets (600 pip in 21 days)
But in the second Picture the price are crossing 5 times the Mov.Average-100 (in red arrows) but going again back:(
2 times (yellow) the crosses are successful. How we can be sure the crosses are not fake (wrong),has anybody an idea/filter/indicator? Thank you in advance
you see the wonderfull cross and achieve targets (820 pips in 55 days).Who can make 820 pip with scalping in 55 days!
If we can understand which crosses of Mov.Averages-100 are right or wrong,we can win much money:)
I hope somebody can help me/us?
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How we can be sure the crosses are not fake (wrong),has anybody an idea/filter/indicator? Thank you in advance
...
We can not be sure, because it is the market.
You can use trend following concept: trading on the direction of ... slow MA, or what is the name of the indicator of violet color?
if you are using counter trend system (trading against the trend) so you are able to take quick profit in short period of time, but it may be risky as the price will be bounced to the main direction.
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or you are using "price crossing MA" strategy?
if yes so it should be 2 or 3 MA more (slow MA, fast MA, and ... may be - the madum MA) - just to estimate the direction of the trend.
or use stoch indicator - I prefer 3 stoch indicators with different settings -
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Stochastic
Sergey Golubev, 2013.06.03 10:38
This is the real example about valid signal based on Stochastic, and some movement which is related to news event for now. We will come back to this image later but I think - it is good example about the following "news events are not our friends" :)