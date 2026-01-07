Pollan's indicators - page 174
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again pollan ,new pollan….
Can you please share this amazing indicator mr guner
Thanks
Can you please share this amazing indicator mr guner
Thanks
Pollan as standalone is still must better that all his rubbish indicator, message me and i will show u pollan only with no indicator. I have go thru this entire thread, Pollan is accuate and a live indicator, look carefully at your chart,there are a million things you can't see that i see.
Can you please share this amazing indicator mr guner
Thanks