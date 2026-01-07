Pollan's indicators - page 174

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again pollan ,new pollan….
 
wery good picture-but repainter again
 
guner:
again pollan ,new pollan….

Can you please share this amazing indicator mr guner
Thanks

 
bayuveneo:

Can you please share this amazing indicator mr guner
Thanks

Pollan as standalone is still must better that all his rubbish indicator, message me and i will show u pollan only with no indicator. I have go thru this entire thread, Pollan is accuate and a live indicator, look carefully at your chart,there are a million things you can't see that i see. 

 
dow M
Files:
eDJ30Monthly.png  23 kb
 
DOW M
 
EATA Pollan 2019 No repaint
Files:
EATA_pollan_2019.mq4  30 kb
 
bayuveneo:

Can you please share this amazing indicator mr guner
Thanks

it is a repainting indicator.
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