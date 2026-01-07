Pollan's indicators - page 168

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like this
 
gold-mountly
 
bitcoin
 
usd-jpy....mountly
 
eur-usd.....h4
 
What is your purpose Mr.Guner,send us the indicator we together can check?
 
guner:

I have something differnt now on pollan

You mean - when you apply template from my previous post so you do not see shi channel indicator?
You can use any other ... for example - this one from CodeBase:

SHI Channel true - indicator for MetaTrader 4

 
guner:

I have something differnt now on pollan

USDTRY H4 timeframe?
Did you use my template from this post (inside zip archive)?

You should have same - 


 
As I see from the color of pollan indicator - you are not using my template: you just attached indicator to the chart ...
 

And this is EURUSD H4 - 


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