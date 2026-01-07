Pollan's indicators - page 168
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I have something differnt now on pollan
You mean - when you apply template from my previous post so you do not see shi channel indicator?
You can use any other ... for example - this one from CodeBase:
SHI Channel true - indicator for MetaTrader 4
I have something differnt now on pollan
USDTRY H4 timeframe?
Did you use my template from this post (inside zip archive)?
You should have same -
And this is EURUSD H4 -