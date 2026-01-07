Pollan's indicators - page 171
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see below the current situation of the eata pollan indicator,very bad
see below the current situation of the eata pollan indicator,very bad
You can not use just one this indicator for trading.
You need a indicator telling you the main direction of the price going: uptrend for now or downtrend for now.
Some channel.
If you attach shi channel indicator to your chart (previous post) so the channel will tell you: uptrend.
And you would ignore sell signal in this case, and accept buy signal only.
I agree that every manual trading system should be a simple one ...as simple as possible (in KISS way; KISS = Keep It Simple and Stupid).
But this indicator can not be the trading systemn by itself sorry ... we need an additional indicator (which will be) telling the main direction of the price: channel, SMA/MA/etc, signal indicator (AscTrend/BrainTrend/SilverTrend/etc.
I agree that every manual trading system should be a simple one ...as simple as possible (in KISS way; KISS = Keep It Simple and Stupid).
But this indicator can not be the trading systemn by itself sorry ... we need an additional indicator (which will be) telling the main direction of the price: channel, SMA/MA/etc, signal indicator (AscTrend/BrainTrend/SilverTrend/etc.
Could you give an example with Picture?
For example -
Thank you,I know that if we respect your strategie we would pass the trend change in the 5.cross,not? (The pink indicator is Moving average of 50 days)
no.
it is guner pollan indicator