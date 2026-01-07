Pollan's indicators - page 173
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Hello Sergey,when or how can we sure that the price definitely is crossing the MVA-200 days, so changes the trend? Is there any helpway or help indcators?
We can not be sure about crossing but we can see when it was crossed (ion the close/previous bar).
If course, it can be false crossing (because it is related to support/resistance theory anyway).
You can use channel indicator (from my previous posts), or indicator as a filter on separate window (similatar with this one for example, or this one, ...)
And the examples -
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And the examples -
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hi guner my Polan is great too ...,,
regards......
hi
give it up polan.
what is that red and blue lines.?
I would like to know that .....
less than ...