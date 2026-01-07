Pollan's indicators - page 172
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no.
it is guner pollan indicator
Good indicator/results,but why you are showing hier,if you wont share with us?
sharing.?
after 20 years work on it.
will not show again.
that was just a question,sorry.
Thank you,I know that if we respect your strategie we would pass the trend change in the 5.cross,not? (The pink indicator is Moving average of 50 days)
It should be stop loss (and the losses are the part of every system).
By the way, in the case of the channel ... the channel trading system (in classical way of it) - so ... there are two ways to trade any channel trading system:
All that I understand: you are having practics with the Metatrader (with no theory) ... but you should know this theory is exising as the science.
Real science.
YES, forex trading is the science, together with the skills and practics evadence for example.
which one is valid trendline?
It should be stop loss (and the losses are the part of every system).
By the way, in the case of the channel ... the channel trading system (in classical way of it) - so ... there are two ways to trade any channel trading system:
All that I understand: you are having practics with the Metatrader (with no theory) ... but you should know this theory is exising as the science.
Real science.
YES, forex trading is the science, together with the skills and practics evadence for example.
Hello Sergey,when or how can we sure that the price definitely is crossing the MVA-200 days, so changes the trend? Is there any helpway or help indcators?