Pollan's indicators - page 172

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dax-Mountly
 
dow-Mountly
 
guner:

no.

it is guner pollan indicator

Good indicator/results,but why you are showing hier,if you wont share with us?

 

sharing.?

after 20 years work on it.

 
will not show again.
 
guner:
will not show again.

that was just a question,sorry.

 
100008209:

Thank you,I know that if we respect your strategie we would pass the trend change in the 5.cross,not? (The pink indicator is Moving average of 50 days)


It should be stop loss (and the losses are the part of every system).

By the way, in the case of the channel ... the channel trading system (in classical way of it) - so ... there are two ways to trade any channel trading system:

  • from one border of the channel to the other one (trend following systems), and
  • breakout of the one the channel border (breakout systems).

All that I understand: you are having practics with the Metatrader  (with no theory) ... but you should know this theory is exising as the science.
Real science. 

YES, forex trading is the science, together with the skills and practics evadence for example.

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 

which one is valid trendline?


 
 
Sergey Golubev:

It should be stop loss (and the losses are the part of every system).

By the way, in the case of the channel ... the channel trading system (in classical way of it) - so ... there are two ways to trade any channel trading system:

  • from one border of the channel to the other one (trend following systems), and
  • breakout of the one the channel border (breakout systems).

All that I understand: you are having practics with the Metatrader  (with no theory) ... but you should know this theory is exising as the science.
Real science. 

YES, forex trading is the science, together with the skills and practics evadence for example.

Hello Sergey,when or how can we sure that the price definitely is crossing the MVA-200 days, so changes the trend? Is there any helpway or help indcators?

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