Pollan's indicators - page 175

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 Is there MT5 version of eata pollan indicator, I would appreciate if someone can point me to that or make that
 
gbp usd 15 mgbp-usd 15 m
Files:
GBPUSDM15.png  34 kb
 
gbp weekly
Files:
GBPUSDWeekly.png  46 kb
 

gbp M

Files:
GBPUSDMonthly.png  40 kb
 
GBP -MGBP-M
 
bengems:
 Is there MT5 version of eata pollan indicator, I would appreciate if someone can point me to that or make that

USELESS

 
gold M
Files:
GOLDMonthly.png  41 kb
 

GOLD M

GOLD

 

GBP

GBP M

 
Please enter the name of the indicator and the code form for us to use

Please enter the name of the indicator and the code form for us to use

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