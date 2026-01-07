Pollan's indicators - page 175
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gbp M
Is there MT5 version of eata pollan indicator, I would appreciate if someone can point me to that or make that
USELESS
GOLD M
GBP
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Pollan's indicators
Igor Dovzhenko, 2015.03.26 18:13
This repaine indicator!I trade only price action
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