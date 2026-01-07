Pollan's indicators - page 167
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Hello, guys!
I see thet many questions are here about the EATA Pollan indicator. Could someone help me?
I use the indicator but since days I cannot make a normal expert based on it. Have someone find in this forum such expert, or can someone help me to write it?
Thanks in advance!
double smoothed macd stochastic ossilator
hi, can you upload the template from the picture ?thank you
También puede arrastrar una imagen al texto o insertarla usando Ctrl + V
También puede arrastrar una imagen al texto o insertarla usando Ctrl + V
No idea about the name of this indicator ... you can ask the author/coder ...
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 12:55
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Use forum in-built translation feature which is located above every post:
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HELLO,I READ ALL THE 167 PAGES,BUT I AM CONFUSED:( COULD SOMEONE GIVE ME THE ACTUAL AND NON REPAİNT İNDİCATOR?
From this thread of 167 pages?
I see the post of Mladen from one of the first page:
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pollan's indicators
Mladen Rakic, 2012.03.29 15:32
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Be carefull
It repaints way back (at least nPeriod bars back which is by default 15)
Anyway, you should ask Mladen about non-repainting Polan indicator (if it exists of course).
It is what I have in my MT4 old build - attached.
I used it for scalping on M1 timeframe.
It is what I have in my MT4 old build - attached.
I used it for scalping on M1 timeframe.
And it is what I did for 8 minutes now with this template (EUR/JPY M1 scalping; with stop loss/take profit):
I have something differnt now on pollan