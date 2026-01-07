Pollan's indicators - page 167

New comment
 

Hello, guys!

I see thet many questions are here about the EATA Pollan indicator. Could someone help me?

I use the indicator but since days I cannot make a normal expert based on it. Have someone find in this forum such expert, or can someone help me to write it?

Thanks in advance!

 
suat:

double smoothed macd stochastic ossilator


hi, can you upload the template from the picture ?thank you

 
Donde consigo el indicador IP8(BBs m)Introduzca su mensaje aquí. Vea cómo llamar a un determinado usuario, inserte una imagen o un código

También puede arrastrar una imagen al texto o insertarla usando Ctrl + V
 
Rudolf45:
Donde consigo el indicador IP8(BBs m)Introduzca su mensaje aquí. Vea cómo llamar a un determinado usuario, inserte una imagen o un código

También puede arrastrar una imagen al texto o insertarla usando Ctrl + V

No idea about the name of this indicator ... you can ask the author/coder ...

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2017.02.21 12:55

...

Use forum in-built translation feature which is located above every post:



...


 
HELLO,I READ ALL THE 167 PAGES,BUT I AM CONFUSED:( COULD SOMEONE GIVE ME THE ACTUAL AND NON REPAİNT İNDİCATOR?
 
100008209:
HELLO,I READ ALL THE 167 PAGES,BUT I AM CONFUSED:( COULD SOMEONE GIVE ME THE ACTUAL AND NON REPAİNT İNDİCATOR?

From this thread of 167 pages?
I see the post of Mladen from one of the first page:

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Pollan's indicators

Mladen Rakic, 2012.03.29 15:32

....

Be carefull

It repaints way back (at least nPeriod bars back which is by default 15)


Anyway, you should ask Mladen about non-repainting Polan indicator (if it exists of course).

 

It is what I have in my MT4 old build - attached.
I used it for scalping on M1 timeframe.


 
Hello Mladen,can you help me abou non repainting pollan indicator or what else?
 
Sergey Golubev:

It is what I have in my MT4 old build - attached.
I used it for scalping on M1 timeframe.


And it is what I did for 8 minutes now with this template (EUR/JPY M1 scalping; with stop loss/take profit):


Files:
polanscalp1.zip  8 kb
 

I have something differnt now on pollan

Files:
USDTRYH4.png  27 kb
1...160161162163164165166167168169170171172173174...176
New comment