Fibonacci Museum - page 2
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It very important to understand Fibonacci tool and how to use it before trading on live account.
I have been looking for away to deeply understand the Fibonacci Time Zones, if any one can give me some links where I can read and deeply understand Fibonacci Time Zones, I welcome it any time.
Sergey I really want to "thank you" for sharing the thread to the goldenmuseum, it really help.
Interesting EA was published yesterday on CodeBase -
----------------
FiboPivot - expert for MetaTrader 5
The Expert Advisor calculates three levels of support and resistance on the basis of a percentage (the numbers 138.2, 100.0 and 61.8 are used by default). Pending orders are placed only at the moment of the birth of a new bar on the D1 timeframe (before that, existing positions and non-triggered pending Stop orders are forcibly closed).
============
Fibo & Gann variations
============
From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading
In this discussion, we will address the challenges of trading after news-driven spikes by applying Fibonacci principles in an algorithmic way. To set the foundation, the next section will briefly introduce Fibonacci for those new to the concept, before we proceed to the design and implementation of the strategy.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Where Do I start from?
Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.07 15:25
From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fibo & Gann variations
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.18 07:53
Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 40): Fibonacci Retracement Trading with Custom Levels
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fibo & Gann variations
Sergey Golubev, 2026.01.15 12:22
Fibonacci in Forex (Part I): Examining the Price-Time Relationship