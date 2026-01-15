Fibonacci Museum - page 2

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It very important to understand Fibonacci tool and how to use it before trading on live account.

I have been looking for away to deeply understand the Fibonacci Time Zones, if any one can give me some links where I can read and deeply understand Fibonacci Time Zones, I welcome it any time.

Sergey I really want to "thank you" for sharing the thread to the goldenmuseum, it really help.

 

Interesting EA was published yesterday on CodeBase - 

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FiboPivot - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Expert Advisor calculates three levels of support and resistance on the basis of a percentage (the numbers 138.2, 100.0 and 61.8 are used by default). Pending orders are placed only at the moment of the birth of a new bar on the D1 timeframe (before that, existing positions and non-triggered pending Stop orders are forcibly closed).

  • or Buy stop: price is Resistance 1, sl = Pivot, tp = Resistance 3
  • for Sell stop: price equals Support 1, sl = Pivot, tp = Support 3
 
Day Trading Rules - Secret to Using Fibonacci Levels


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Fibo & Gann variations

  1. Fibonacci Museum, the beginning - thread
  2. Fibo & Gann variations thread (the key thread)
  3. MMA-Pivot-Fibo thread 
  4. How to use the fibo_pivot indicator? thread
  5. Juice indicator and different versions thread
  6. Camarilla Indicators thread
  7. COMMITMENT OF TRADERS (COT) Indicator thread
  8. Auto Fibonacci by Codersguru thread 

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From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading 

From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading

From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading

In this discussion, we will address the challenges of trading after news-driven spikes by applying Fibonacci principles in an algorithmic way. To set the foundation, the next section will briefly introduce Fibonacci for those new to the concept, before we proceed to the design and implementation of the strategy.

From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading
From Novice to Expert: Implementation of Fibonacci Strategies in Post-NFP Market Trading
  • 2025.09.17
  • www.mql5.com
In financial markets, the laws of retracement remain among the most undeniable forces. It is a rule of thumb that price will always retrace—whether in large moves or even within the smallest tick patterns, which often appear as a zigzag. However, the retracement pattern itself is never fixed; it remains uncertain and subject to anticipation. This uncertainty explains why traders rely on multiple Fibonacci levels, each carrying a certain probability of influence. In this discussion, we introduce a refined strategy that applies Fibonacci techniques to address the challenges of trading shortly after major economic event announcements. By combining retracement principles with event-driven market behavior, we aim to uncover more reliable entry and exit opportunities. Join to explore the full discussion and see how Fibonacci can be adapted to post-event trading.
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Where Do I start from?

Sergey Golubev, 2025.10.07 15:25

From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels

From Novice to Expert: Demystifying Hidden Fibonacci Retracement Levels

Fibonacci retracement levels are widely used but, sometimes price reacts to intermediate or repeated non-standard ratios. Our question is, can we use systematic, data-driven methods to discover such levels, test whether they occur more often than once, and, if robust, add them as first-class levels in our trading tools and strategies?

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Fibo & Gann variations

Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.18 07:53

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 40): Fibonacci Retracement Trading with Custom Levels

Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 40): Fibonacci Retracement Trading with Custom Levels

In our previous article (Part 39), we developed a Statistical Mean Reversion system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that analyzed price data for moments like mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis, and Jarque-Bera statistics, generated reversion signals based on confidence intervals with adaptive thresholds and higher timeframe confirmation, managed trades with equity-based sizing, trailing stops, partial closes, and time-based exits, while providing an on-chart dashboard for real-time monitoring. In Part 40, we develop a Fibonacci Retracement trading system with custom levels.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Fibo & Gann variations

Sergey Golubev, 2026.01.15 12:22

Fibonacci in Forex (Part I): Examining the Price-Time Relationship

Fibonacci in Forex (Part I): Examining the Price-Time Relationship

Everything is number", proclaimed Pythagoras in the 6th century BC. His followers believed that numerical relationships underlie the structure of the universe, and that understanding these relationships opens the door to comprehending and predicting any processes occurring within it. Two millennia later, this intuitive insight of the ancient Greeks found unexpected confirmation in quantum mechanics, relativity, and chaos theory: the fundamental laws of nature are indeed expressed through mathematical relationships

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