Scalping system - page 19

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5Mins Envelopes Scalping - expert for MetaTrader 4

5Mins Envelopes Scalping - expert for MetaTrader 4

If the price above upper envelopes signal direction is open Down, if high price prev - upper envelopes prev and bid - uper envelopes current bigger than distance filter, expert advisor will open trades SELL. If the price below lower envelopes signal direction is Up, if lower envelopes prev - low price prev and lower envelopes - bid bigger than distance filter, expert advisor will open BUY.

5Mins Envelopes Scalping
5Mins Envelopes Scalping
  • www.mql5.com
If the price above upper envelopes signal direction is open Down, if high price prev - upper envelopes prev and bid - uper envelopes current bigger than distance filter, expert advisor will open trades SELL. If the price below lower envelopes...
 

QQE of Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

QQE of Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5

QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.

This version is using Velocity (smoother momentum) and it can help in determining trend. Adjust the calculating period to your trading style: longer - to trend traders, shorter - for scalping.

QQE of Velocity
QQE of Velocity
  • www.mql5.com
QQE of CCI QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) instead of RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator. Schaff Trend Cycle CD - NonLag MA Schaff...
 

Combination scalping: analyzing trades from the past to increase the performance of future trades

https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/9231

I was not going to become a scalping trader, but I had to. Furthermore, I did not want to be a trader or a developer of automated trading systems. Luckily, I did become a trader and a developer. My research work resulted in the appearance of an eternal technology which can be inherited by children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and so on. Unless the world changes dramatically. Unless exchanges stop working.
Combination scalping: analyzing trades from the past to increase the performance of future trades
Combination scalping: analyzing trades from the past to increase the performance of future trades
  • www.mql5.com
The article provides the description of the technology aimed at increasing the effectiveness of any automated trading system. It provides a brief explanation of the idea, as well as its underlying basics, possibilities and disadvantages.
[Deleted]  
Which scalping system is the best for beginners that want to start scalping?
[Deleted]  
Can scalping systems actually help traders in profiting, or is it just one of the strategy that can become a profit or loss during a trade?
 
Very interesting stats. Im going to go through this full thread :)
 
Can you please explain in words what the indicator is supposed to do
 

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    Combination scalping: analyzing trades from the past to increase the performance of future trades
    Combination scalping: analyzing trades from the past to increase the performance of future trades
    • www.mql5.com
    The article provides the description of the technology aimed at increasing the effectiveness of any automated trading system. It provides a brief explanation of the idea, as well as its underlying basics, possibilities and disadvantages.
     
    Heiken_Ashi_Ma_T3 indicator for Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System - the forum thread 

    Heiken_Ashi scalping system

    Heiken_Ashi scalping system

    Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

    Something Interesting to Read

    Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.17 15:27

    Scalping is Fun! 1-4: The Complete Series

    Scalping is Fun! 1-4: The Complete Series

    Book 1: Fast Trading with the Heikin Ashi chart
    1. Welcome to scalping. Itís fun!
    2. How do markets function?
    3. What is trading?
    4. What is scalping?
    5. The Heikin Ashi chart
    6. The scalping setup
    7. Risk and Money Management
    8. Make a decision!

    Book 2: Practical Examples
    1. Scalping with Technical Analysis
    2. How do I Interpret Heikin Ashi Charts?
    3. When do I Get In?
    4. When do I Get Out?
    5. Working with Price Objectives
    6. Heikin Ashi Scalping in Practice
    7. Does Technical Analysis Help While Heikin Ashi Scalping?
    A. Support and Resistance
    B. Swing High and Swing Low of the Past Days
    C. The Importance of the Round Number in Forex
    8. How do I Recognize Trend Days?
    9. How do I Scalp Trend Days?
    10. Conclusion

    Book 3: How Do I Rate my Trading Results?
    1. The Trading Journal as a weapon
    2. The first 12 weeks of a new Scalper
    - Week 1
    - Week 2
    - Week 3
    - Week 4
    - Week 5
    - Week 6
    - Week 7
    - Week 8
    - Week 9
    - Week 10
    - Week 11
    - Week 12
    3. How is Jenny doing now?
    4. Scalping is a Business

    Book 4: Trading Is Flow Business
    1. Only Trade When it's Fun
    2. When Not to Trade
    3. The Best Trading Hours For:
    A. Forex Traders
    B. Index Traders
    C. Crude Traders
    4. Why Fast Scalping is Better than a Few Well-considered Trades
    5. Discipline is Easier in Flow
    6. Warning and Control Instruments
    7. When You Win, Be Aggressive and Be Defensive When You Lose

    Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System.
    Mr.Nims, Renko Ashi Scalping System.
    • 2012.05.09
    • www.mql5.com
    Renko Ashi Trading System 2 Please read the pdf manual for this system. Good luck everyone. PS: Reuploaded the fixed ma in applied price indicator...
     
    So manay results and methods some look good and simple enough to execute will read again later thanks for sharing
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