Scalping system - page 19
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5Mins Envelopes Scalping - expert for MetaTrader 4
If the price above upper envelopes signal direction is open Down, if high price prev - upper envelopes prev and bid - uper envelopes current bigger than distance filter, expert advisor will open trades SELL. If the price below lower envelopes signal direction is Up, if lower envelopes prev - low price prev and lower envelopes - bid bigger than distance filter, expert advisor will open BUY.
QQE of Velocity - indicator for MetaTrader 5
QQE (Quantitative Qualitative Estimation) is normally made using RSI (Relative Strength Index) as a "basic" indicator.
This version is using Velocity (smoother momentum) and it can help in determining trend. Adjust the calculating period to your trading style: longer - to trend traders, shorter - for scalping.
Combination scalping: analyzing trades from the past to increase the performance of future trades
Scalping
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Something Interesting to Read
Sergey Golubev, 2021.08.17 15:27
Scalping is Fun! 1-4: The Complete Series
1. Welcome to scalping. Itís fun!
2. How do markets function?
3. What is trading?
4. What is scalping?
5. The Heikin Ashi chart
6. The scalping setup
7. Risk and Money Management
8. Make a decision!
Book 2: Practical Examples
1. Scalping with Technical Analysis
2. How do I Interpret Heikin Ashi Charts?
3. When do I Get In?
4. When do I Get Out?
5. Working with Price Objectives
6. Heikin Ashi Scalping in Practice
7. Does Technical Analysis Help While Heikin Ashi Scalping?
A. Support and Resistance
B. Swing High and Swing Low of the Past Days
C. The Importance of the Round Number in Forex
8. How do I Recognize Trend Days?
9. How do I Scalp Trend Days?
10. Conclusion
Book 3: How Do I Rate my Trading Results?
1. The Trading Journal as a weapon
2. The first 12 weeks of a new Scalper
- Week 1
- Week 2
- Week 3
- Week 4
- Week 5
- Week 6
- Week 7
- Week 8
- Week 9
- Week 10
- Week 11
- Week 12
3. How is Jenny doing now?
4. Scalping is a Business
Book 4: Trading Is Flow Business
1. Only Trade When it's Fun
2. When Not to Trade
3. The Best Trading Hours For:
A. Forex Traders
B. Index Traders
C. Crude Traders
4. Why Fast Scalping is Better than a Few Well-considered Trades
5. Discipline is Easier in Flow
6. Warning and Control Instruments
7. When You Win, Be Aggressive and Be Defensive When You Lose