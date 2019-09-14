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5MinutesScalpingEA - expert for MetaTrader 4

Nikolaos Pantzos
Nikolaos Pantzos

Nikolaos Pantzos

4.3 (199)
44 products 44 codes 5 topics 288 comments
Views:
37333
Rating:
(31)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
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This expert is to help any user of the system to try some different settings of indicators easy and quickly.

Expert need indicators to generate signals. Has the ability to use all of the indicators, or some of them.


5mss

    Pending Order Timer on Closed Market Pending Order Timer on Closed Market

    You can send pending order on closed market between StartTime and EndTime at specific minumum and maximum price.

    FolowLineEA FolowLineEA

    Expert works only with FolowLine indicator.

    iRSI_Advanced_Histo iRSI_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the RSI up and downtrend uses a different way.

    iCCI_Advanced_Histo iCCI_Advanced_Histo

    The indicator is shown in a histogram the CCI up and downtrend uses a different way.