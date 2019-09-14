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You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
5MinutesScalpingEA - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This expert is to help any user of the system to try some different settings of indicators easy and quickly.
Expert need indicators to generate signals. Has the ability to use all of the indicators, or some of them.
Pending Order Timer on Closed Market
You can send pending order on closed market between StartTime and EndTime at specific minumum and maximum price.FolowLineEA
Expert works only with FolowLine indicator.
iRSI_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the RSI up and downtrend uses a different way.iCCI_Advanced_Histo
The indicator is shown in a histogram the CCI up and downtrend uses a different way.