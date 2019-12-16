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Scalping With Virtual Pending Orders - expert for MetaTrader 4
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This EA demonstrates the use of a Virtual Pending Order class library (VirtPndOrds.mqh) by means of a scalping program. The implementation of simulated Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders enables pending orders to be executed when the price and/or an indicator value exceeds specified thresholds. In addition, the threshold testing of the Buy/Sell Stop order may be done at either a new bar or at a new tick . The library also supports simulated Buy/Stop Limit pending orders . This method gives much more flexibility in dealing with pending orders.
The scalping program runs on a M1 EURUSD chart. Stop orders are initiated when the Stochastic value crosses a first limit line. The Buy/Sell Stop orders are then executed when the Stochastic value exceeds a second limit line (higher for Buy orders) and when the price also changes by a set value in pips. Filtering by trend behavior is used to improve performance. The scalping demonstration program only works well for low spreads (<0.50 pips).
It's a two (2) pairs correlation system to use 3 currencies for make 2 pairs to open hedge orders on those.TokyoSessionEA
It's an expert to use price action and trade level to open each order.
FIFO strategy When all the market movement makes you have lost, This ea makes a good profit with a little profit with many orders in a short time Just on a Candle.Expert adviser licence protection template
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