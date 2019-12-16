This EA demonstrates the use of a Virtual Pending Order class library (VirtPndOrds.mqh) by means of a scalping program. The implementation of simulated Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders enables pending orders to be executed when the price and/or an indicator value exceeds specified thresholds. In addition, the threshold testing of the Buy/Sell Stop order may be done at either a new bar or at a new tick . The library also supports simulated Buy/Stop Limit pending orders . This method gives much more flexibility in dealing with pending orders.

The scalping program runs on a M1 EURUSD chart. Stop orders are initiated when the Stochastic value crosses a first limit line. The Buy/Sell Stop orders are then executed when the Stochastic value exceeds a second limit line (higher for Buy orders) and when the price also changes by a set value in pips. Filtering by trend behavior is used to improve performance. The scalping demonstration program only works well for low spreads (<0.50 pips).







