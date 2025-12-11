Scalping system - page 20
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Recently I was experimenting with a couple of indicators used for a non-scalping system presented by BigBear - https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/177573
I was debugging one of the indicators when I switched to the M5 chart and noticed a nice setup for a quick short trade... hmmm.... probably a coincidence I thought. I returned to my PC after an hour or so and there it was another setup, this time a BUY signal. At the end of the day there was yet another long trade setup.
I did some backtesting, added another indicator as a filter and came up with a scalping system, which I would like to share with you. Maybe together we can verify it, improve it and automate it.
Please let me know what you think. Here are some screen shots:
Here are the indicators I used and the template with the correct settings for the M5 chart:
Deart Artur Zas.
Plze cover "precentualzz_victor.mq4" to Mql5, i love your indicator, thanks u so much.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Scalping
Sergey Golubev, 2024.09.20 06:45
Scalping Orderflow for MQL5
A short-term trading strategy known as "scalping order flow" focuses on identifying possible entry and exit points in the market by examining the real-time flow of orders. It makes quick trading decisions by combining the study of volume, price activity, and order book data. Typically, positions are held for a very short time—often within minutes or even seconds.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Scalping
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.12 08:29
Formulating Dynamic Multi-Pair EA (Part 5): Scalping vs Swing Trading Approaches
Automating Black-Scholes Greeks: Advanced Scalping and Microstructure Trading
Automating Black-Scholes Greeks: Advanced Scalping and Microstructure Trading
Hi Artur,
thank you very much for sharing your scalping system, the indicators and the M5 template.
I mainly work with automated trading on GOLD and short-term scalping, so I’m always interested in how other traders combine filters and triggers.
I especially like the idea that you first used this setup as a non-scalping system and then adapted it into a pure scalping approach after doing some manual testing. That kind of step-by-step process (manual → filter → scalping → possible automation) is very close to how I develop my own strategies as well.
This thread gave me some new ideas to experiment with in my own tests.
Thanks again for taking the time to upload everything and explain your method.