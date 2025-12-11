Scalping system - page 17

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ZigZag separate - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ZigZag separate - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This is a MetaTrader 5 version of one indicator that was floating around the net as a wonder indicator for MetaTrader 4.

 
I don’t recommend scalping for the retail traders because the transaction cost will eat up most of our profits.


But sometimes it will help if we can manage to scalp with a robot using moving stop losses ,, 

 

Scalp All - script for MetaTrader 5

Scalp All - script for MetaTrader 5

This script opens random positions at market price on all marketwatch symbols having spread below specified value. Volume, take-profit and stop-loss levels are determined by user inputs.

Scalp All
Scalp All
  • www.mql5.com
This script opens random positions at market price on all marketwatch symbols having spread below specified value. Volume, take-profit and stop-loss levels are determined by user inputs. Right-Click marketwatch and Show All symbols. Wait symbols to update their bid/ask values. Open a chart. Double-Click or Drag-Drop ScalpAll script on a...
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Can you teach how to put a scalping system together and do you sell your EA Scalp?

 
CollinPalmer:

Can you teach how to put a scalping system together and do you sell your EA Scalp?

You can download the script here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27162

 

Scalping can be done manually too.

It's always good to secure some profits instead of looking for the big trades

If you "intraday" scalp you avoid the broker swap fees.

 
Is it possible to choose specific instruments from the market watch? 
 
I like to scalp manually more it is much faster more effective.
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I prefer scalping as well, i am currently using <...> for scalping and its execution is fast, so scalping is a better choice for those who are entering into trading.

Doing scalping manually is better though.

 
Russellmarcus:

I prefer scalping as well, i am currently using <...> for scalping and its execution is fast, so scalping is a better choice for those who are entering into trading.

Doing scalping manually is better though.

Scalping

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