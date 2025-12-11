Scalping system - page 17
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
ZigZag separate - indicator for MetaTrader 5
This is a MetaTrader 5 version of one indicator that was floating around the net as a wonder indicator for MetaTrader 4.
But sometimes it will help if we can manage to scalp with a robot using moving stop losses ,,
Scalp All - script for MetaTrader 5
This script opens random positions at market price on all marketwatch symbols having spread below specified value. Volume, take-profit and stop-loss levels are determined by user inputs.
Can you teach how to put a scalping system together and do you sell your EA Scalp?
Can you teach how to put a scalping system together and do you sell your EA Scalp?
You can download the script here: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/27162
Scalping can be done manually too.
It's always good to secure some profits instead of looking for the big trades
If you "intraday" scalp you avoid the broker swap fees.
I prefer scalping as well, i am currently using <...> for scalping and its execution is fast, so scalping is a better choice for those who are entering into trading.
Doing scalping manually is better though.
I prefer scalping as well, i am currently using <...> for scalping and its execution is fast, so scalping is a better choice for those who are entering into trading.
Doing scalping manually is better though.
Scalping