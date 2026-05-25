Current spread and swap monitor - page 4
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Broker spread history
Here is a link to a site that shows the spread history of IBFX, FXCM UK,Alpari UK
Just to give you an idea of how the spreads can increase.There is also a link to a broker spread history indicator.
will the DIG of the tool shown
a possible ENTRY after the spike occur??
help on spread monitor
I found this spread monitor ii from this forum.. thanks to that.
Figures
A: latest high price
B: latest low price
C: spread(distance between red and white lines)
D: current bid/ask price(since it's 4 digits, can't handle 5 digits shown E)
E: 5 figure bid/ask price(spread)
Anyone can help 2 things...
1. change 4 digits to 5 digits
2. change A and B to latest highest/lowest spreads
looking like this below
--------------------------------- 2.2
--------------------------------- 0.9
two lines(Figure C) goes inside these two dotted lines above
Thanks for any help.
I found this spread monitor ii from this forum.. thanks to that.
Figures
A: latest high price
B: latest low price
C: spread(distance between red and white lines)
D: current bid/ask price(since it's 4 digits, can't handle 5 digits shown E)
E: 5 figure bid/ask price(spread)
Anyone can help 2 things...
1. change 4 digits to 5 digits
2. change A and B to latest highest/lowest spreads
looking like this below
--------------------------------- 2.2
--------------------------------- 0.9
two lines(Figure C) goes inside these two dotted lines aboveThanks for any help.
I know it's very old thread but here's your request anyway
I know it's very old thread but here's your request anyway
hi egyptsoul,
can you add another historical line for diff. between ask and bid like (ask 1.61801 bid 1.61792 diff.=.9 pip)
thx
Spread
The forum
The articles
CodeBase
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Anyone know if there's an EA which logs daily swap (ie logs each day's swap so you can see if changes over time or even if the broker changes it without warning)?
Thanks in advance
Anyone know if there's an EA which logs daily swap (ie logs each day's swap so you can see if changes over time or even if the broker changes it without warning)?
Thanks in advance
ind Spread - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator shows the spread on the current instrument
You can move the label with the mouse anywhere on the screen.
Color settings and text size in options
The indicator is created in two versions on MT5 and MT4
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MetaTrader and forex, the beginning
Sergey Golubev, 2021.09.08 07:18
Bid/Ask spread analysis in MetaTrader 5
If you don't use Limit or Stop orders for both trade entry and exit then you will use market orders and of course these depend on the size of the Bid/Ask spread to determine what prices you receive.
When you hit the buy button, you actually buy at the ASK price which is a spread size above the bid price that you probably used to decide to buy.
When you hit the sell button, you actually sell at the BID price which is a spread size below the ask price.
Of course when you hit the close button to close a position that you had previously bought, you actually sell at the current BID price.
And the reverse is true, when you hit the close button to close a position that you had previously shorted, you actually buy back or cover at the current ASK price.
Now we can use tick data from MetaTrader 5 to analyze what the historic true average Bid/Ask spread actually have recently been.
You shouldn't need to look at the current spread because that is available if you show both bid and ask price lines.