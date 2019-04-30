About ZUPv58 external setting?
instruction about external (pdf documentation in English): is here.
ZUP_58 posted by author is here (many indicators).
all harmonic indicators in one post is here.
And author of this indicator (nen) is having the section on one Russian forum here http://onix-trade.net/forum/index.php?showforum=54
Besides he is the member of our forum as well.
If you will not understand something from pdf documentation so you may ask here:
- FAQ ZUP is here http://onix-trade.net/forum/index.php?showtopic=4556
or just post the questions on this thread as the author is members of our forum as well and he may reply.
Just found webpage with some exotic zigzag indicators http://www.profiforex.org/indbase/ZigZag.php
Page is in Russian but everything is sorted as the following:
name of indicator; link to download; link for discussion; chart.
then - name of other indicator, link to download and so on.
Don't need to understand the language.
And some more.
everything about zigzag:
- indicators, EAs, coding etc is here,
- GoldWarrior EA (Zigzag Trading System) is here,
- ZigZag Channels is here.
- NonLagZigZag indicators is here.
- ZigZag Percent indicator: fixed indicator, explanation about here and here.
- Channel trading system with zigzag indicator is here.
- ZUP indicator: Zup v46 indicator with the instruction about how to use in English and Russian language.
Patterns:
- all harmonic indicators: all the indicators in one post; here and here.
- candelsticks reversal patterns indicator is here.
- Price Patterns(Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) explanation is here.
- 5 pattern indicators and 1 pattern indicator with alert posted here.
- 1-2-3 Pattern indicator is here.
- everything about candles, inside candles and custom candles: indicators.
- color patterns (indicator helping to identify the patterns): here.
- WolfWave_nen indicator is here,
- Elliot Wave Indicators is here,
- ZUP indicator: Zup v46 indicator with the instruction about how to use in English and Russian language,
- Gartley Reversal Auto indicator is here.
- Pattern Recognition indicator: fixed version.
Wow!! ND, you are my hero! I take a whole afternoon to search the solution and found nothing, but you take only one hour to answer me and give me more than I have expected!
You are truely my best mentor!! thanks a lots!!
- Pattern Recognition indicator: fixed version.
I cannot download the PR one could someone post it please?
I cannot download the PR one could someone post it please?
It is elite section link: it was some small request in elite section that this indicator is not showing 1 or 2 patterns correctly and the other person fixed it.
In version 152 possibility of creation of own patterns by means of the graphic interface is realized.
In version 153 began to adjust almost all ZUP parameters perhaps instantly by means of the graphic interface.
Pictures of version 153
Parameres of control of zigzags are connected by the ZZ button.
Buttons with numbers the corresponding ExtIndicator gets out.
For example, ExtIndicator=11
Settings of the mode of search of patterns
It is possible to choose a separate column in the menu
Settings of a pitchfork of Andrews.
Are removed on several pages of the menu.
It is possible to choose for a conclusion any of pages the menu or any column on the chosen page.
Parameters for graphic tools are caused by the Default button.
Other parameters are caused by the Common button:
The Save Parameters button it is possible to keep all parameters.
Save Parameters = 2 remain parameters for work in the chosen window with the schedule.
Save Parameters = 1 remain parameters for the chosen financial instrument. Does not depend on the chosen window with the schedule.
Save Parameters = 0 - these parameters can be caused on any schedule of the terminal.
Buttons.
Logical button:
Button of editing bit parameters:
It is enough to press a mouse on 0 or 1 and the chosen "bit" will change on the opposite.
When leading the cursor to any bit in the emerging help the name of the "edited" tool will be output.
The same is made and for the bit parameter of a choice of patterns in the mode of creation of patterns by means of the graphic interface. When leading the cursor to any "bit" in the emerging help there will be a name of the pattern "attached" to the chosen bit.
Buttons of editing color:
We press the button and in the table of flowers we choose new color.
Buttons of editing numbers:
It is possible to change values shooters or pressing number the window for input of new value from the numerical keyboard is removed.
As arrows we choose a position in the list. We press number. In a window of editing it is entered new value. We press Enter. New value fibo level is entered into the chosen position.
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Is there any one have English version of this mq4?
I cannot understand how to setting up external variable with it since it used some other language text which I cannot read.
Thanks in advacne!!