Templates to create EAs and Indicators - page 4
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Do not know if it exists. Here is a one time solution: Open your template with NotePad and then scroll through and note the indicators on a piece of paper.
no
this is human parser, but I'm a bit lazy....
A better way than the one suggested is to copy and paste your expert/indicators list into notepad and then open a new chart and post the templates one at a time and check mark the ones you are using in templates. Return to your expert/indicators folder and delete those that are custom that are not being used.
Been doing this for 18 years and this is how I used to do it. Takes less than 10 minutes to complete. It also saves a lot of space.
These days, I use one separate MT4 platform for each system I test. My trading system that I currently trade requires over 80+ templates and roughly 25 custom indicators to run (yes, one system).
parser
I finaly used pspad to extract lines with indicators (name=) from all the templates, then edit with vim to remove non used pattern (:g/pattern_toremove/d) then reedit with pspad to insert robocopy command (could be done in vim)
I delete all the indicators from my mt4 directory, then copy used only indicators with the bat, from the backup.
And everything Ok.
Templates to create EAs and Indicators - MT4
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CodeBase
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Basic Moving Average template - expert for MetaTrader 4
Basic Moving Average template EA - Signals from Moving Average indicator and trades accordingly. It's a template to use for further study or develop as you like.This template has all basics including money management to be fully functional in trading operations.
Basic ATR based take and stop expert adviser - expert for MetaTrader 4
With this template i'm demonstrating the use of Average True Range based take profit and stop loss levels. Take profit and stop loss levels are calculated using ATR factor multipliers.
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The other templates:
Templates to create EAs and Indicators - MT4
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The articles
CodeBase
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Templates to create EAs and Indicators - MT5
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to start with MQL5
Vladimir Karputov, 2020.09.07 18:10
An example of working with iCustom - we get the indicator data in the EA [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\MACD.mq5
Code: iCustom iMACD value on chart.mq5
The custom MACD indicator is located in the folder:
Remember the rule of working with indicators in MQL5: an indicator handle is created in OnInit. In the future, the indicator handle, using CopyBuffer, is used to receive data from the indicator.
Indicators Code - expert for MetaTrader 5
Based on An attempt at developing an EA constructor article.
This non-trading EA is just a collection of ready-made codes for working with indicators. Contains input parameters of indicators (written in the "header" of the Expert Advisor), declaration of handles (written in the "header" of the Expert Advisor) and creation of handles (written in OnInit).