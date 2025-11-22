Scalping - page 7
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Scalping
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The articles
CodeBase
Implementing a Scalping Market Depth Using the CGraphic Library
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Table of Contents
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Scalping system
Sergey Golubev, 2021.05.26 18:55
Combination scalping: analyzing trades from the past to increase the performance of future trades
Scalping Orderflow for MQL5
A short-term trading strategy known as "scalping order flow" focuses on identifying possible entry and exit points in the market by examining the real-time flow of orders. It makes quick trading decisions by combining the study of volume, price activity, and order book data. Typically, positions are held for a very short time—often within minutes or even seconds.
Formulating Dynamic Multi-Pair EA (Part 5): Scalping vs Swing Trading Approaches
Scalping EA from russian forum finlist for usdchf, M1 with the settings attached.
It is very interesting but they understand the scalping as a trading on m1 timeframe only. This EA is trading no more than one trades per day.
It is backtested very good on m1, m5 and m15 timeframe for usdchf, every tick. See attached.
Can you explain the strategy and logic. I have tried my best to understand and translate to English. here is English Translated code but still strategy is unclear.
Can you explain the strategy and logic. I have tried my best to understand and translate to English. here is English Translated code but still strategy is unclear.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Scalping system
Sergey Golubev, 2025.11.22 07:45
Automating Black-Scholes Greeks: Advanced Scalping and Microstructure Trading