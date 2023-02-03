Help with Orderflow EA

New comment
 

Hello World.


I'm a newbie to Expert Advisors and haven't found one that fits my strategy, so I decided to explore the MQL5 Language and build my own EA. However, I've found that it's more challenging than I anticipated.

My strategy is straightforward and based on 4-hour and 15-minute order flow. It defines each 4-hour range by a minimum of two candles within the range and a gap. The point of interest for each range is the last sell-to-buy or buy-to-sell candle and the low of the range.

When the price enters the range, I wait for a 5-minute reversal and retest to enter a trade.

I'd like the EA to automatically draw a box each time a range is formed and execute the trade when the 5-minute timeframe breaks and retests. I also want to have simple functions such as setting fixed or high/low stop loss and take profit with trade risk-reward ratio inputs.



When a 4 Hour high or low is taken a new range is formed and the cycle repeats staying line with current Order-Flow.


Any guidance or help with this would be amazing!

[Deleted]  
Dvn_pvrker:

Hello World.


I'm a newbie to Expert Advisors and haven't found one that fits my strategy, so I decided to explore the MQL5 Language and build my own EA. However, I've found that it's more challenging than I anticipated.

My strategy is straightforward and based on 4-hour and 15-minute order flow. It defines each 4-hour range by a minimum of two candles within the range and a gap. The point of interest for each range is the last sell-to-buy or buy-to-sell candle and the low of the range.

When the price enters the range, I wait for a 5-minute reversal and retest to enter a trade.

I'd like the EA to automatically draw a box each time a range is formed and execute the trade when the 5-minute timeframe breaks and retests. I also want to have simple functions such as setting fixed or high/low stop loss and take profit with trade risk-reward ratio inputs.



When a 4 Hour high or low is taken a new range is formed and the cycle repeats staying line with current Order-Flow.


Any guidance or help with this would be amazing!

You should create a freelance order.

https://www.mql5.com/en/job/new

Creating an Order - Freelance service at MQL5.com
Creating an Order - Freelance service at MQL5.com
  • www.mql5.com
Order a technical indicator, trading robot or any other trading application from Freelance
New comment