Help with Orderflow EA
Hello World.
I'm a newbie to Expert Advisors and haven't found one that fits my strategy, so I decided to explore the MQL5 Language and build my own EA. However, I've found that it's more challenging than I anticipated.
My strategy is straightforward and based on 4-hour and 15-minute order flow. It defines each 4-hour range by a minimum of two candles within the range and a gap. The point of interest for each range is the last sell-to-buy or buy-to-sell candle and the low of the range.
When the price enters the range, I wait for a 5-minute reversal and retest to enter a trade.
I'd like the EA to automatically draw a box each time a range is formed and execute the trade when the 5-minute timeframe breaks and retests. I also want to have simple functions such as setting fixed or high/low stop loss and take profit with trade risk-reward ratio inputs.
When a 4 Hour high or low is taken a new range is formed and the cycle repeats staying line with current Order-Flow.
Any guidance or help with this would be amazing!
You should create a freelance order.
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Hello World.
I'm a newbie to Expert Advisors and haven't found one that fits my strategy, so I decided to explore the MQL5 Language and build my own EA. However, I've found that it's more challenging than I anticipated.
My strategy is straightforward and based on 4-hour and 15-minute order flow. It defines each 4-hour range by a minimum of two candles within the range and a gap. The point of interest for each range is the last sell-to-buy or buy-to-sell candle and the low of the range.
When the price enters the range, I wait for a 5-minute reversal and retest to enter a trade.
I'd like the EA to automatically draw a box each time a range is formed and execute the trade when the 5-minute timeframe breaks and retests. I also want to have simple functions such as setting fixed or high/low stop loss and take profit with trade risk-reward ratio inputs.
When a 4 Hour high or low is taken a new range is formed and the cycle repeats staying line with current Order-Flow.
Any guidance or help with this would be amazing!