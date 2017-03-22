New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045
Could some one enlighten me, what is the current range of supported client builds? If I log-in to FxPro live server, I am getting the build 940 running (924 reads "old version"), while Metaquotes demo account won't connect, however does with the 950.
In addition, what Metaeditor build creates ex4 compilation compatible with all the range of supported clients?
Could some one enlighten me, what is the current range of supported client builds? If I log-in to FxPro live server, I am getting the build 940 running (924 reads "old version"), while Metaquotes demo account won't connect, however does with the 950.
In addition, what Metaeditor build creates ex4 compilation compatible with all the range of supported clients?
Could some one enlighten me, what is the current range of supported client builds? If I log-in to FxPro live server, I am getting the build 940 running (924 reads "old version"), while Metaquotes demo account won't connect, however does with the 950.
In addition, what Metaeditor build creates ex4 compilation compatible with all the range of supported clients?
I am afraid only Metaquotes could answer you (maybe ).
They do not care, I am quite sure. There were long periods, when I needed two concurrent compilations to cover the supported range of builds.
Besides, the wide range of supported clients prevents me from using the later features of MQL4, like the 'void' object type (really unlucky decision naming it 'void').
I only have a demo account with FXPro, but 940 must be quite some time ago. Current version is 1031. Would it be different with live accounts?
They do not care, I am quite sure. There were long periods, when I needed two concurrent compilations to cover the supported range of builds.
Besides, the wide range of supported clients prevents me from using the later features of MQL4, like the 'void' object type (really unlucky decision naming it 'void').
Did you ask them directly (Service Desk) ?
If I remember well you can read/write(?) Russian, you could ask to Metaquotes CEO directly on Russian forum.
Did you ask them directly (Service Desk) ?
If I remember well you can read/write(?) Russian, you could ask to Metaquotes CEO directly on Russian forum.
I have always written in English and received their replies also in English!
Since when does one need to write in Russian for the Service Desk?
I have always written in English and received their replies also in English!
Could some one enlighten me, what is the current range of supported client builds? If I log-in to FxPro live server, I am getting the build 940 running (924 reads "old version"), while Metaquotes demo account won't connect, however does with the 950.
In addition, what Metaeditor build creates ex4 compilation compatible with all the range of supported clients?
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New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045
The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on 3 February, 2017, which is connected with the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview build 15007. Due to security updates in the new Windows 10 system version, MetaTrader 4 client terminals could occasionally fail to start.
Install the new platform version in order to prepare for the upcoming Windows 10 update.
The new MetaTrader 4 version will be available through the LiveUpdate system.