New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045

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New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on 3 February, 2017, which is connected with the release of Windows 10 Insider Preview build 15007. Due to security updates in the new Windows 10 system version, MetaTrader 4 client terminals could occasionally fail to start.

Install the new platform version in order to prepare for the upcoming Windows 10 update.

The new MetaTrader 4 version will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 

Could some one enlighten me, what is the current range of supported client builds? If I log-in to FxPro live server, I am getting the build 940 running (924 reads "old version"), while Metaquotes demo account won't connect, however does with the 950.

In addition, what Metaeditor build creates ex4 compilation compatible with all the range of supported clients?

 
Ovo Cz:

Could some one enlighten me, what is the current range of supported client builds? If I log-in to FxPro live server, I am getting the build 940 running (924 reads "old version"), while Metaquotes demo account won't connect, however does with the 950.

In addition, what Metaeditor build creates ex4 compilation compatible with all the range of supported clients?

I am afraid only Metaquotes could answer you (maybe ).
 
Ovo Cz:

Could some one enlighten me, what is the current range of supported client builds? If I log-in to FxPro live server, I am getting the build 940 running (924 reads "old version"), while Metaquotes demo account won't connect, however does with the 950.

In addition, what Metaeditor build creates ex4 compilation compatible with all the range of supported clients?

I only have a demo account with FXPro, but 940 must be quite some time ago. Current version is 1031. Would it be different with live accounts?
 
Alain Verleyen:
I am afraid only Metaquotes could answer you (maybe ). 

They do not care, I am quite sure. There were long periods, when I needed two concurrent compilations to cover the supported range of builds.

Besides, the wide range of supported clients prevents me from using the later features of MQL4, like the 'void' object type (really unlucky decision naming it 'void').

 
Keith Watford:
I only have a demo account with FXPro, but 940 must be quite some time ago. Current version is 1031. Would it be different with live accounts?
No idea, but I expect the brokers update their live environment after they feel safe with the demo.
 
Ovo Cz:

They do not care, I am quite sure. There were long periods, when I needed two concurrent compilations to cover the supported range of builds.

Besides, the wide range of supported clients prevents me from using the later features of MQL4, like the 'void' object type (really unlucky decision naming it 'void').

Did you ask them directly (Service Desk) ?

If I remember well you can read/write(?) Russian, you could ask to Metaquotes CEO directly on Russian forum.

 
Alain Verleyen:

Did you ask them directly (Service Desk) ?

If I remember well you can read/write(?) Russian, you could ask to Metaquotes CEO directly on Russian forum.

No, I cannot type in Russian, just read. Even if I had their keyboard driver installed, they have totally different layout.
[Deleted]  
Ovo Cz: No, I cannot type in Russian, just read. Even if I had their keyboard driver installed, they have totally different layout.
Since when does one need to write in Russian for the Service Desk?

I have always written in English and received their replies also in English!
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Since when does one need to write in Russian for the Service Desk?

I have always written in English and received their replies also in English!
If you always received the reply, then you are very lucky. I stopped sending queries to the service desk, as they demand high level of input information and then they just ignore it.
[Deleted]  
Ovo Cz:

Could some one enlighten me, what is the current range of supported client builds? If I log-in to FxPro live server, I am getting the build 940 running (924 reads "old version"), while Metaquotes demo account won't connect, however does with the 950.

In addition, what Metaeditor build creates ex4 compilation compatible with all the range of supported clients?

According to the Forum posts, the currently minimum supported build is 940:
New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features
New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features
  • www.mql5.com
New MetaTrader 4 Build 970: Simplified demo account opening and expanded MQL4 features MetaTrader 4 platform update is to be released on Friday, Ju...
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