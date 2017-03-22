New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 - page 9
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(Beta version is now 1049.)
Monthly data is not emulated.
EA can not obtain the data of MN in strategy tester.
I submitted this bug to service desk, the support team replied that they will not fix this bug.
//
//| A-test.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property version "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
{
//---
//---
return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
{
//---
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
{
//---
int tf = 43200;
double high = iHigh(Symbol(),tf,0);
double low = iLow(Symbol(),tf,0);
Comment(__FUNCTION__,": ",high,",",low);
testMN(tf);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool testMN(int tf)
{
double high = iHigh(Symbol(),tf,0);
double low = iLow(Symbol(),tf,0);
if(tf==43200 )
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,": ",high,",",low);
}
return(true);
}
For the "Fixed Chart Position" feature (little triangle at the bottom of the chart), when you drag it all to the way to the right, off the visible area of the chart, it disappears permanently. I have yet to find a way to get it back and I have to just close the chart, open a new one, and re-do all my drawings. Not even saving the template of the current chart and reloading it onto the new chart will bring back the triangle. And for those wondering, it's happened to me by mistake, not something I'm doing intentionally.
Thanks.
Edit: reported it to the Service Desk.
Hi, I'd like to report a bug.
For the "Fixed Chart Position" feature (little triangle at the bottom of the chart), when you drag it all to the way to the right, off the visible area of the chart, it disappears permanently. I have yet to find a way to get it back and I have to just close the chart, open a new one, and re-do all my drawings. Not even saving the template of the current chart and reloading it onto the new chart will bring back the triangle. And for those wondering, it's happened to me by mistake, not something I'm doing intentionally.
Thanks.
Edit: reported it to the Service Desk.
that fixed chart position only appears when scroll button is disabled. When the scroll button is enabled, then it will disapear.
If you need it now, connect to the MetaQuotes demo servers and then after the update, return to your normal broker account.
Build 1049 is probably still a beta version, so it is only available via the MetaQuotes demo server connection. It will only be available via the brokers, when it becomes an official release.
If you need it now, connect to the MetaQuotes demo servers and then after the update, return to your normal broker account.