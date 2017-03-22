New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1045 - page 9

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szgy74:
(Beta version is now 1049.)
Interesting. This does actually look like a fix, so far.
 
Hi, I just update to release 1049 as suggested by mt4 support team in service desk. First we need to register in MetaQuotes-Demo just to get the new 1049 live-update. After done update change back to our broker login (there is no need to install new mt4 installation, just use our terminal broker). So far I got no issue with NOT reloading ea using ChartSetSymbolPeriod. Maybe someone can try and confirm it. Attached file is how to update from MetaQuotes-Demo from the support team. Thanks
Files:
MT4_1049_SupportTeam.png  24 kb
 

Monthly data is not emulated.

EA can not obtain the data of MN  in strategy tester.

I submitted this bug to service desk, the support team replied that they will not fix this bug.

 

 

 

 

 

// 

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                       A-test.mq4 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property version   "1.00"
#property strict
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//---
  
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert tick function                                             |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnTick()
  {
//---
    int tf = 43200;
    double high = iHigh(Symbol(),tf,0);
    double low = iLow(Symbol(),tf,0);
    Comment(__FUNCTION__,": ",high,",",low);
    
    testMN(tf);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool testMN(int tf)
{

    
    double high = iHigh(Symbol(),tf,0);
    double low = iLow(Symbol(),tf,0);  
    
    if(tf==43200 )
    {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,": ",high,",",low);
    }
    
    return(true);
}    
 
Hi, I'd like to report a bug.

For the "Fixed Chart Position" feature (little triangle at the bottom of the chart), when you drag it all to the way to the right, off the visible area of the chart, it disappears permanently. I have yet to find a way to get it back and I have to just close the chart, open a new one, and re-do all my drawings. Not even saving the template of the current chart and reloading it onto the new chart will bring back the triangle. And for those wondering, it's happened to me by mistake, not something I'm doing intentionally.

Thanks.



Edit: reported it to the Service Desk.
 
user3822:
Hi, I'd like to report a bug.

For the "Fixed Chart Position" feature (little triangle at the bottom of the chart), when you drag it all to the way to the right, off the visible area of the chart, it disappears permanently. I have yet to find a way to get it back and I have to just close the chart, open a new one, and re-do all my drawings. Not even saving the template of the current chart and reloading it onto the new chart will bring back the triangle. And for those wondering, it's happened to me by mistake, not something I'm doing intentionally.

Thanks.



Edit: reported it to the Service Desk.
that fixed chart position only appears when scroll button is disabled. When the scroll button is enabled, then it will disapear.
 
Irwan Adnan:
that fixed chart position only appears when scroll button is disabled. When the scroll button is enabled, then it will disapear.
Thanks, but I've already tried that. I've tried it on all my MT4 platforms (3 different brokers all running v4.00 build 1045) and the bug happens in all of them. Try it yourself with the instructions I provided just to rule out my MT4s. Make sure you try it on a new chart so you don't have to redo your drawings if you use the Fixed Chart Position feature.
 
Can someone tell me when build 1049 will be released? This fixed our problem with ChartSetSymbolPeriod(). Thanks
[Deleted]  
Bill MacKenzie: Can someone tell me when build 1049 will be released? This fixed our problem with ChartSetSymbolPeriod(). Thanks
Build 1049 is probably still a beta version, so it is only available via the MetaQuotes demo server connection. It will only be available via the brokers, when it becomes an official release.

If you need it now, connect to the MetaQuotes demo servers and then after the update, return to your normal broker account.
 
Fernando Carreiro:
Build 1049 is probably still a beta version, so it is only available via the MetaQuotes demo server connection. It will only be available via the brokers, when it becomes an official release.

If you need it now, connect to the MetaQuotes demo servers and then after the update, return to your normal broker account.
Yes I realize all that and have tried it, thus confirming my statement that it fixed our problem. I would like to know when MQ will release 1049 as a public build, if that's at all possible.
[Deleted]  
Bill MacKenzie: Yes I realize all that and have tried it, thus confirming my statement that it fixed our problem. I would like to know when MQ will release 1049 as a public build, if that's at all possible.
That is a question for the Service Desk. Us users are not privy to that information, and I doubt the Moderators will know either. You will have to ask the developers!
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